One Teenage Girl Will Never See Her Stepfather As A Father Figure, But Her Stepsister Embraced Her Stepmom As A Mom Right Away

Imagine losing one of your parents at a young age, and then your other parent marries someone who has a child your exact same age and who also lost their other parent.

Would you be ready to embrace the new parent and sibling as your family, or would you never let anyone replace your late biological parent?

In this story, one teenage girl lost her mom, and another teenage girl lost her dad. Their parents are married, and these stepsisters have completely different feelings about their stepparents, which causes a lot of fights and drama.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for telling my stepsister if I was her real mom I’d be so disgusted that she replaced me? Me and my stepsister are both 16. We’ve been stepsisters since we were 7. My mom married her dad then. And they got married after my dad and her mom died. We lost them when we were 5 and my mom and her dad met at a widowed people’s support group. My stepsister and I feel different about being a blended family and we don’t feel the same about her stepparent. From the jump she was happy to have my mom around and she called her mom before my mom and her dad were even married. She said her dead mom was her first mom and mom is the person she calls just mom now.

She doesn’t feel the same way about her stepdad.

I cried for days after I first met her dad and realized my mom was dating him. I never wanted to call him dad and I never do. Not even one time. I only have one dad and he’s dead. And I’d be happy if my stepsister’s dad focused on his own kids and left me alone. My relationship with my stepfather is okay for the most part. It hurts him that I can’t accept him the way his daughter accepted my mom. But we don’t fight. Not like me and my stepsister do.

Her stepsister has been pretty mean to her.

My stepsister has always said she doesn’t understand why I want to ruin our family. She’s called me heartless more times than I could count up. When we were 13 she was grounded for a month for telling me if I was so dead inside that I couldn’t love our family then I should just go be with my dad. She said it to me again last year. I didn’t tell my mom about it or my stepfather. I didn’t see the point. I’ve been mean or rude right back.

Her stepsister sounds jealous.

Sometimes I’ve even said stuff without her bothering me. There were times she wanted to bond as sisters and I told her I didn’t want her or like her and to go away. I’ve called her annoying and I said she sucks the fun out of stuff. She does that to me sometimes. Mostly when I’m having fun with friends. She’ll get mad that I’m having happy and tell me it’s sick that I can be happier with friends than with our family.

Or if she sees me hugging or being close with my friends she’ll tell me I never hug her or her dad and she’ll complain about it and call me names.

I hate it when she does that.

This relationship is pretty complicated.

I know she’s jealous because she knows I don’t love her. I don’t like her either. I think she loves me but dislikes me. Which makes things more intense. Our half siblings are another fight between us.

It’s weird that she embraces her half siblings but not her stepsister.

I’m closer to them and they seek me out more than her and it hurts her feelings and makes her mad at me because she’s accepted everyone as family and considers us one family while I don’t, but I do accept my half siblings. And I even love them. We’ve always had fights before. Fighting between us is not uncommon and we even fought for two years in family therapy. We made no progress and the therapist was not able to fix us like my mom and stepfather wanted. But we had a fight last week that was kind of different and my mom is coming down super hard on me for what I said and my stepsister’s getting a pass.

Her stepsister really lashed out.

Father’s Day was being talked about and my half brother asked to see what I got for my dad’s grave. My stepsister lost her mind and started yelling at me about how I don’t appreciate her dad like that and how I let mom get something from me to him. How I didn’t even want her dad to get something from me on Father’s Day and I’d only make a kind of effort on Stepfamily Day, which is a US thing that isn’t that well known about. She told me that my dad would be so disappointed and ashamed of me treating my real dad like that and dad would know that he wasn’t around to be my real dad and her dad had more than earned that title or place. Then she told me that if there was an afterlife that I’d never see my dad again and that I’d end up alone because I deserved to be.

She lashed out right back.

I didn’t hold back. I told her to go **** herself and then I told her if I was her real mom I’d be disgusted that she replaced me and I’d make sure she never got the peace of mind of knowing I was okay with it. I told her she had no loyalty to her real mom and I thought it was sick and that she saw people as easily replaced and at least I give a crap about my real family. My stepsister left the kitchen which is were the fight happened. She went up to her room and she cried and she’s still upset. She withdrew and was different all week. Even teachers noticed.

Her mom felt bad for the stepsister.

My mom told me I had no reason to be so cruel and how could I go so low in that fight. I argued that she was the one who went that far first. Mom told me what I said was worse and so unfair when my stepsister was a good enough kid to love and accept and open her heart to everyone. Which made me and mom fight because I told her she didn’t have to keep me here if she felt I was that bad. That only made my mom angrier. AITA?

Both of these girls are missing one of their biological parents, and that’s really sad.

It’s too bad they can’t just agree to disagree about how to move on with their lives instead of fighting about it and verbally hurting each other.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks of this story.

This person explains the mom’s point of view.

Here’s a suggestion of what she could say to her mom.

The parents should make the stepsister back off.

They can’t force her to change how she feels.

Too much pressure will make anyone explode.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.