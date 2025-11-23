Parents Wanted Their Kids To Enjoy Fall Break With Neighborhood Friends, But They Faced Tension With Their Sister-In-Law Who Insisted On Exclusive Cousin Time
Kids thrive on variety in friendships, but not all families see it the same way.
One parent wanted their children to have fun with neighborhood friends, while the sister-in-law insisted on exclusive cousin play.
This tension created an awkward standoff over how their kids should spend the school break: Should it be steeped in obligation, or should kids get free rein on how they spend their time?
AITA for noting wanting my wife(37F) to arrange cousin play dates for our kids during fall break?
My sister-in-law doesn’t let her kids play with friends in her neighborhood or organize playdates with their school friends.
Her kids’ only interactions outside of school are at family parties we attend, where the cousins all get to play.
We are going into fall break, and my kids do have friends in the neighborhood. I don’t want them to be forced to hang out with their cousins every time there is a school break.
I was forced to hang out with cousins I had nothing in common with.
My kids are going to have more fun with the kids in the neighborhood, but my wife feels bad saying no to her sister, who wants the cousins to play together each day during the break.
AITA?
Family relationships are important, but so are outside friendships.
School breaks should be about freedom, not unfair expectations.
