Partially Deaf Shopper Gets Harassed By A Guy Who Insists She Works There, And Yells At Her For Making Gang Signs At Him

I am 5’2, 140Ibs, female and am about 60% deaf and can’t hear you unless you’re standing next to me. A few years ago I was assaulted in a parking lot and since have learned self defence. I hate being touched by people I don’t know so I usually end up shopping at night so I don’t deal with people getting close to me.

I was grocery shopping with my friend after a few stressful weeks. I was in the beauty products isle looking at my list of things to get. When I am focused on something I usually don’t pay attention to my surroundings, so I was going around the section picking up razors and other things. Suddenly I hear a man’s voice next to me and I jump and look at him. G= This man, F = Friend, M = Manager. G: “HELLOOO!! I’VE BEEN CALLING FOR YOU TO HELP ME FOR THE LAST 15 MINUTES.” Dude scared the hell outta me and was already rude so I decided to sign at him and he just got more ticked. G: “WHAT IS THAT GANG SIGNS? WHERE IS YOUR MANAGER I’M GOING TO HAVE YOU FIRED FOR NOT HELPING ME GET THAT DOWN.”

I kept signing at him hoping to stall some time while I looked for an employee or my friend. Eventually the dude got really angry that I kept throwing “gang signs at him” and stomped off to “find my manager.” My friend walked over to me and asked what happened. While I was explaining the guy came back with the store manager and started yelling again. G: “THAT’S HER! THAT’S THE RUDE jerk WHO WOULDN’T HELP ME.” M: “Sir, she is not an employee here. She’s wearing pajamas for god’s sake. Stop being rude to customers or I will have you kicked out of the store.” I waved at the manager and turned to leave with my friend when the guy yelled and grabbed my arm, pulling me back towards him. I didn’t like that at all and started to freak out. F: “Dude let go of her right now or I’m calling the police.” G: “NO! I KNOW YOU WORK HERE SO HELP ME!” The manager was trying to get him to let go of me, the guy kept pulling on me to come near him and I just pulled the dude over my shoulder and slammed him on the ground. The manager was stunned and so was the guy. It was quiet for a few seconds. F: “ORTON WON BY THE RKO!!!” M: “I’m calling the police.”

Police showed up, the guy was yelling at the officer to press charges against me for assaulting him and stuff. The officers talked to us and we explained what happened. As the guy was being taken away by the officer he looked over at me and I signed at him and he started screaming I was throwing gang signs at him and the officer just goes, “SHE’S DEAF YOU IDIOT.” We’re pressing charges against the guy. The manager wanted to make it up to us but I told him it was okay he didn’t really need to. But he was still nice enough to help us finish shopping and help load stuff into our car. I gave him gift cards to a few places in the area for being so nice.

