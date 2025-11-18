Nothing tests your patience like a boss who can’t decide what they actually want from you.

So, what would you do if your manager told you to personally set up a new digital service for every customer, but then scolded you for taking so long while doing what they asked?

Would you agree with him and move on? Or would you push back and let him know what you think?

In the following story, one pharmacy employee finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

You want me to tell people about our + service AND set it up for them? Bet. Last week, my pharmacy manager and DM sent us a new push stating that we are “strongly encouraged to tell people about the + service and set it up for them.” It’s busy where we are. It’s summer, and people are snowbirding down here, so business is still high. We’re fixing issues with insurance and still filling a good bit every day, as well as doing all our usual inventory stuff—I really don’t have more time for stuff at this point.

One of their friendly regulars came in and asked about the plus service.

So, around 3ish, we have a customer come in. She’s a mom that I know. She’s very nice and has a big family. She didn’t know we had an online platform. Guess who had to show her and kick off MC? I took her to the counseling window, and she pulled out her phone. I then showed her what to download, how to set up her account, and what to do to refill her scripts, check refills, and have us request a refill.

Since she has a large family, it took even longer.

Oh, but wait. Remember, she has a big family? Let’s make it a family account. Four more people need to be added who have scripts. We need names, DOBs, and address checks. So, about 20-25 minutes later, everything is explained and set up, and she’s asking me a few more questions when my pharmacist pops out and says, “Hey, we really need you to get back in here.” So when I got back in, soon after we had a quick talk, after we got the queue caught back up, that went downhill after the time I was out there.

The pharmacist asked her to be faster next time.

Pharmacist: “You can’t spend that much time with a patient showing them the + option.” Me: “But the email/text you sent me said the DM WANTS us to be active in setting up the accounts and assisting customers. Are you asking me not to do what he’s asking now?” Pharmacist: “We just need it to be faster.”

Ultimately, the pharmacist was upset, but knew she was right.

Me: “Then I won’t do it so I can be fast. You can’t have it both ways if a customer needs help and they happen to be slow. Should I email the DM and ask if he wants this to be another ‘use your best judgment’ like our last issue?” The conversation ended there, which kind of made the pharmacist mad, but that’s not my problem. You tell me to do the job… don’t be surprised when I do it. If you don’t like it, then don’t ask for it.

Eek! That’s an awkward situation for everyone.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

She definitely proved a point, but as others said, the customers paid the ultimate price.

