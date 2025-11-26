Police Officers Pull Over Family And Tries To Intimidate Them, But The Dad Is Not Falling For It And Intimidates The Police Instead

Imagine getting pulled over when you’re driving home, and the police officer tries to intimidate you, claiming the ticket is going to be really expensive. Would you believe him or intimidate him right back?

I’m a federal employee…sorta Last night my whole family went shopping. I rode along in my uncle’s car so to allow my grandmother to ride with my parents. We lost them after a couple turns, then I get a call from my mom: they’ve been stopped by law enforcement and being extorted (pretty common where I’m from). We’re in the process of getting back to them when I get another call: they’re free to go.

Back home a couple hours after that, we get the whole story: My dad gets stopped and the cops pull some story out their butts as a way to scare him into giving them money (think “the fine will be very expensive” and “we’re just trying to make it easier to you”). My dad just sat on his place and kept saying to the officer he didn’t care, and to write him up the fine if he had to.

The officer starts trying to intimidate him: “please, I need a document with your place of residence, where do you work?” “Here’s my identity document. As for work, I was employed in the federal government for 15 years”

I wished I was there to see the cops trying to collect themselves right before telling my dad it was all a misunderstanding, and he could go. He was a federal employee for 15 years, alright. In a federal dependency, in charge of handling transactions related to social assistance and welfare. He was a bank clerk for 15 years. For the government of course.

