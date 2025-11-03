Pompous Customer Keeps Complaining About Everything In The Pet Store, So This Fed Up Owner Chewed Him Out And Chased Him To His Car

Some customers have no idea what respect means.

By popular demand… My Dad chasing a customer to his car. A little history about my dad, he was a gay man who raised me on his own. He moved us around the country while he bought failing pet stores and quickly made them profitable to resell and move on to the next one. He was crazy and didn’t care what anyone thought. He always said, “the customer is always right” is nonsense. The truth is, “the customer is always the customer and there are more where they came from.” He was a legend in the industry. He was also an award-winning dog groomer and handler for show dogs to several celebrities. That brings stories of its own. He seriously gave zero cares.

A regular customer has always been a jerk to all the staff.

A surprisingly large amount of profit from our pet store came from the sale of live feeders: rodents (1000 per week), crickets (25,000 per week), and goldfish (50,000 per week). This story involves feeder goldfish, used to feed larger fish and small aquatic snakes and other reptiles. It should be noted that when our shipments of these “feeder” animals arrived, we would typically sell out within a few days and would have to wait until next week’s shipment. As an exotic pet store, this was big business. We had this one guy who came in every single week to buy $1.00 worth of feeder goldfish. We sold them at 10 for $1.00. This guy was a complete jerk. Every week he treated our employees like garbage and like his slaves. He complained about everything—how they were collected, how they were bagged, that the way they were poured into the bag would “bruise them.” He drove a very expensive car and just thought we couldn’t possibly survive without him.

So the pet store owner got fed up and told him off.

Finally, one week Dad had enough. He happened to be the one to help this customer after countless times of seeing his behavior. The guy threw out his usual attitude and complaints and pressed my Dad’s buttons. As my Dad’s only child, I can attest to the fact that you DO NOT want to press his buttons. My Dad lets loose on this jerk. He says, “Who the heck do you think you are?? You come in here every week acting like a jerk for $1.00 worth of feeders?? Well let me tell you something. I sell those 10 for $1.00. Those 10 cost me 60 cents. The bag costs me another 10 cents. That’s 70 cents not including the labor to serve your pompous self every week. How much nonsense do you expect me and my employees to take for your 30 cents a week?? Do you think you keep me in business?? I will be out of these fish tomorrow. Someone else will buy them, so buzz off!”

And he chased the customer to his car until he apologized.

I don’t remember exactly what the guy said back, but it was rude, and whatever it was set my Dad OFF! The guy said he would never shop here again and it was cut rate and blah blah—I think. My Dad starts going off on this guy to the point where he looks afraid. He says, “forget this,” and leaves. My Dad follows him out to his car telling him off the whole time. By this point, the guy realizes my Dad is insane (the rest of us already knew this and were in hysterics). He tries getting in his car. My crazy dad blocks the door of his car until he finished saying what he had to say. Finally, he is done, and he and the guy just look at each other for a minute. The guy says, “I’m really sorry.” Dad says, “You should be, buddy.” By this time, we were in tears watching this unfold. The next week, the guy shows up and is the nicest person ever. He continued to buy his feeders from us for several years without incident.

It only takes one scolding session to humble someone quickly.

Stand up for your business and your employees.

