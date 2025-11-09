Popular TikTok Bakers Reveal The Most Popular Type Of Cake Men Get For Their Wives And Girlfriends, And It’s Pretty Hilarious

Ordering a custom cake from a bakery is a great way to show someone you care.

The two bakers at this fun bakery wanted to show their followers the most popular type of cake that men buy for their wives and girlfriends.

The video begins with one baker looking excitedly at the camera, and the other one, back in the fridge, pulling out a box. The caption says, “You will NOT believe which of our cake designs men order the most for their women.”

As she brings the cake up to the camera, both are smiling. In the description of the video, they write, “Because we all know men are thoughtful… They plan ahead, they notice the details. They remember her favorite flavor, her favorite colors, the theme that makes her smile. They know just how she likes to be surprised, spoiled, and made to feel special.”

Ok, I’m beginning to think this is not the heartfelt video we are made to believe it is.

They peak in the box and smile. The last bit of the description says, “So, let’s give a big round of applause to the legendary 3% of our male customers who occasionally go beyond ‘just something pretty’ and ‘any flavor will do'”.

They then turn the box around and show the insides to the camera.

TikTok/rude_cookiesTheir smiles fade to scowls. The music plays, “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothing left.”

The box is empty.

We should have known. They played this off perfectly.

As a man, I would love to defend my gender, but I have a feeling that this is all too accurate.

Check out the full video to see it for yourself.

The people in the comments loved the video, but they weren’t surprised.

This person says her spouse never bought her a cake.

This is just sad.

Be ready for disappointment.

Set a Reminder – Order a cake for my wife.

