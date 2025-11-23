Woman Is Upset That Her Brother Didn’t Seem To Care About Her When She Was Pregnant, But She Still Showed Up For Him When He Was In The Hospital

Sibling relationships can be complicated, but it’s hard to want to be there for your sibling if you feel like they don’t return the favor.

Imagine being pregnant, but your younger brother is not at all excited about being an uncle. Would this bother you?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is definitely bothered by her brother’s words and actions (or lack thereof).

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for telling my brother he’s selfish? I’m a new mum (24 F) my younger brother (17 M) got a little strange with me when he found out I was pregnant. We were close beforehand and saw each other at least once a month. I was living near him during my pregnancy and he had very little interest in being an uncle. I thought okay no big deal.

Does her brother even care about her?

But then I had a really bad pregnancy, I was in hospital a lot and had complications that could have been fatal. Each time I was in hospital, even when having my baby he did not message me once to ask how I was. That’s when it started to bother me a lot.

Yet, she was there for him when he needed someone.

He broke his leg a couple of days before I was due to give birth. He called me in a state of shock as he was alone and I traveled 70 miles with everything I needed just in case I went into labour. I stayed at the hospital almost the entire day and he barely seemed to appreciate it. I know he’s at that “awkward age”. I just can’t help but notice other boys around his age that seem to care a little more? I don’t hear from him much. I have brought this up and all I get is him denying the fact he’s acted careless, says he will make an effort and visit but nothing happens.

I can understand why she’s upset with her brother. Their relationship seems a little one sided. He takes. She gives.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the brother’s age means he’s not selfish.

Here’s a similar comment and a suggestion.

This person points blame at the new mom.

But this person thinks the brother’s age doesn’t give him a free pass.

She should tell her brother how she feels.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.