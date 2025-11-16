Pregnant Woman Feels That She Can Change Tires And Work, But Her Husband Says She’s Risking Their Baby’s Life And Her Family Agrees

Every pregnant woman needs to make sure that she and the baby are safe. But of course, each woman is different.

In today’s story, a working mom shares how she is still changing tires and doing other kinds of efforts while pregnant. But her husband thinks she’s risking their baby’s life and is mad at her for it.

Should she apologize and just rest?

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for changing my own tires on my car while pregnant? Me and my husband (both 28) are pregnant and hope to welcome our baby girl in January, so I’m around 6 months. And also, we both love cars. We have our own secondary hobby cars and we do all of our own mods and maintenance on them and our daily drivers. The problem: I’m honestly not as big as I thought I would be so I’m able to still get stuff done. I’m still working and I’m honestly kicking it, doing great. So my ford SUV has some pretty bald summer tires and the recent rain has been kinda risky to drive in.

I was going down a hill and I skid into the intersection yesterday (empty roads dw) because my ABS wasn’t working well and my tires are worn down to nothing.

So like any sane person would do, I put on my winter tires.

This was no big deal to her.

I have changed them my whole life. Nobody has changed my tires but me. So naturally I pull out the floor jack, my winters already on rims, and I do the quick change while my husband was out for the day. It wasn’t hard, but yeah I admit it was more challenging than if I WASNT PREGNANT, obviously. But it just took me a bit longer to lift the new wheels up to put them on the car. My husband came home, saw my winters on, and asked me where I got the tires done and to next time just tell him so that we don’t have to spend the money taking it into a shop.

I told him that I did it myself, and that I know better than to waste money on something we both can easily do.

He was concerned, but also upset.

He immediately got on my back about it and was yelling at me saying I shouldn’t do and hard labour like that and that the stress and motion can hurt the baby? (Can it?) I told him that if I was breaking my back doing it, I would have waited for him because I know better then to do that. Thing is it wasn’t that hard? He seemed genuinely surprised and concerned that I could even lift a tire off the ground. We had a huge argument about it and he’s sleeping on the couch because I put our child at risk and he’s sick of me not asking him to do the “boy jobs” around the house. (Yes he really said that) We’ve also had other arguments about me not “taking it easy”.

But she doesn’t feel like she risked the baby in any way.

Even though I’m still fully capable of doing tasks like painting the nursery myself, redoing the bathroom tile, even working at 6 months. (I have a blue collar job but I’ve been moved to management so I’m not lifting as much and as heavy, I know my limits) I’ve asked my sister and mum on the phone just to kinda vent how ridiculous he was being for not even coming to bed and they told me the exact same thing, that I should have waited for him to do it because I needed to not strain my body. Even though I did it almost no problem. AITA?

At the end of the day, only a doctor can make both of them sure that she and the baby are safe.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s understandable why he’s concerned, but arguing is also not good for the baby.

