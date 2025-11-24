Pregnant Woman With Extreme Morning Sickness Is Tired Of Her Grandmother’s Misguided Advice, So She’s Thinking About Setting A Boundary

Imagine being pregnant and feeling so sick you can’t get out of bed. I’m talking about an extreme version of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum.

Would you be open to advice from your relatives about how to feel better, or would you prefer to talk about something else?

In this story, one pregnant woman in this exact situation, and she is getting pretty annoyed at her grandmother’s well meaning but unhelpful advice.

Keep reading to see why this annoys her so much and what she plans to do about it.

AITA for keeping my grandmother out of the loop with my pregnancy I (f28) am pregnant with our second child and suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which is is more like morning sickness’s evil, overachieving cousin, the one who doesn’t just visit now and then, but moves in, rearranges your schedule, and demands 24/7 attention. We’re talking nonstop nausea, actual dehydration, IV fluids, and the kind of relationship with your toilet that deserves couple’s therapy.

Usually, even pre pregnancy, I had weekly catch ups with my grandmother, she ask about me and tells me all about the mundane stuff going on in her community. But after I got pregnant and started feeling bad, she’s been calling more often to keep up with it all. The problem is that she is very overbearing, I’m sure it comes from a good place, but I am tired of hearing her advice of how I can just get over it, how I should just drink more water or eat some ginger, all valid advices if i hadn’t already tried it all 2 months ago. Lately she’s started to say how she also felt sick with her first child but back then there was nothing to do and how she just had to get herself back up and deal with it, how it helped and that me staying in bed won’t make me feel better. Instead, I should start doing more housework whenever I did feel good just to “get back in a rhythm.”

I’ve told her multiple times that it doesn’t work that way, that i can’t just will myself better, which she does seem to get for that phone call and then back to the old ways next time we talk. So I have decided that as long as she can’t have a conversation with me without “fixing” my HG, then she’ll be kept out of the loop. I’m not cutting her of, if she has actual valid questions, then I’ll answer them, but I won’t be talking to her about how I’m feeling or how it’s otherwise going. I believe it’s a fair boundary, but I’ve gotten a few texts from my aunts, her daughters, saying that she is family and deserves to know what’s going on and that she’s just trying to help me feel better. So AITA

