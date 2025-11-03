Property Owner Told Trespassers On Adjacent Property They’re Not Allowed To Be There, But Trespasser Lied About Knowing The Owner

Good neighbors look out for each other.

This man lives next to a huge farmland, whose owner asked him to look after their shared border.

Trespassers started hanging out on his property line, so he told them it’s private property.

One of the trespassers claimed he knew the owner, which he knew was a lie.

AITAH for reminding people they are trespassing on adjacent land? I live on ~8 acres, and my property is right next to a 70-acre farm plot. The owner lives elsewhere. And he told me directly that nobody has permission to use the land except the farmer who leases it. He also said it’s fine if I keep an eye on things since it borders my property.

This man informed trespassers the property is private.

There’s a pond right near my property line. And I’ve seen people fishing and hanging out there. Once, I asked a group if they had permission, told them it was private, and they left. I wasn’t confrontational, just informing them.

One of them told him a lie as an excuse to keep using the property.

I saw one of the guys again recently, and he claimed a local guy claims he owns the land. The local guy, ironically is a relative of the farming family because I know their name. But I know that’s not true — that person doesn’t own the land. And the owner specifically told me nobody has permission.

He confronted him about the lie.

I told him that, it’s obvious he’s stretching for excuses. Additionally, the person that I confronted doesn’t even know the relevancy between the farmer and owner. I get that it’s not my land, but this is happening right next to my house. I don’t want strangers loitering, fishing, or potentially wandering over onto my property.

He’s getting frustrated with people using the land without permission.

I’m not pretending to own the land, just letting people know the truth: it’s private and they don’t have permission. It’s also frustrating that the guy is ignoring blatant facts. AITA for confronting people on my neighbor’s land when the owner told me nobody has permission to be there?

Not your property, not your problem.

