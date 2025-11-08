Pushy Passenger Tried To Cut Everyone Off During Deplaning, So A Fed-Up Flyer Quietly Separated Him From His Family

Airplane etiquette tends to disappear the moment the seatbelt sign turns off.

When one impatient passenger decided he was too important to wait his turn, another nearby flyer quietly took matters into their own hands.

What followed was a small but satisfying act of social justice.

Read on for the full story!

Deplaning So it was time to deplane after a long flight. There was a big guy who had been loud and demanding all flight. Then he starts pushing to get his bag an inch ahead.

He continues to bulldoze his way through all of the passengers waiting their turn.

When the line starts moving, he starts barging forward, never letting other people join the line from their seats. His tiny wife, stuck close up to his back, was just getting sucked along in his draft.

What they didn’t realize was they had left one of their own behind, so one traveler took advantage of this golden opportunity.

They also had a big, dopey teenage son who was third, but I just jumped in the gap ahead of him with my carry-on. Then, as the line moves forward, I keep letting people from the seats enter ahead of me. After a while, the son is about 10 meters behind the parents, with lots of people in between. Eventually, the dad looks around and notices. Then he yells out, “Richard! What are you doing? Just push through!”

What wonderful parenting.

Reddit chimes in with their thoughts.

People are all about being rude until it gets them in a bind.

This kind of behavior really isn’t very logical.

This user usually follows a similar strategy.

Sometimes you just have to hope that karma does its job.

This rude traveler got exactly what was coming for him.

Patience really does pay off, even in economy.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.