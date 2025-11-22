Renter Feels Unsafe In Her Apartment, So She Looks Up Her Rights And Takes Her Landlord To Small Claims Court

Imagine renting an apartment, leaving for work, and when you come home you can tell that someone has been in your apartment. And it keeps happening.

Would you move out right away, contact the landlord, or take the landlord to court?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she hires a lawyer who insists on going to court with her.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Slumlord revenge I moved to a new state after college for a job, and found a house to rent pretty quickly, landing on one where the landlord said he caters to young professionals moving to the area. (Red flag one. You won’t know state landlord tenant laws, and he was banking on that) So I move into a duplex, it was near downtown and seemed pretty cool. Until I met the upstairs neighbors.

They were catty and super loud from day one, while I was quiet and lived alone.

When the neighbors moved out, it got even worse.

Anyways, after a few months they moved out, and the landlord had a maintenance crew basically gutting and updating the place upstairs. This crew was super scummy. I’d come home from work to find pee on my toilet seat (I’m a female and it wasn’t me), which was a frequent occurrence. Once, I came home and my underwear drawer was open and all my stuff messed up and unfolded. Another time, I came home and my mail was inside (there was absolutely no need to be touching my mail box, which was separate from the neighbors). That’s a felony.

This is seriously a nightmare living situation.

Anyways, this all was commonplace and the crew would start working before 7am, also illegal in that state based on noise ordinances. The week before I started my new job, the boiler broke and it was 90 degrees inside because it wouldn’t turn off, and was blasting heat in the middle of summer. When I told scumlord I needed to shower, he told me to go next door and ask, because the neighbors were his tenants too. And I didn’t need to rent a hotel. If I did, he’d take me to court and refuse to deduct it from the rent while the house was inhospitable. What!? Anyways, long story short this all continued for months and I felt unsafe at home, my personal items were violated, and there was pee I had to clean up daily.

She was not backing down.

I looked for another place immediately after researching landlord tenant laws and realizing he broke the lease by not being able to provide functional utilities, or a peaceful and habitable environment to live in. I took the jerk to small claims for my entire deposit back and last months rent since I moved out. The whole time, he was threatening to take me to court for breach of lease if I left. Back off, jerk.

Her lawyer actually knew the landlord.

I hired a lawyer to make sure I understood my rights, and guess what?? That lawyer was his childhood best friends DAD!! 🤣🤣🤣 I couldn’t have picked better. You don’t need one to go to small claims but he asked if he could go, and I was like hell yeah!

The judge was on her side too.

We get to court and the judge says something like “I see you here a lot, but not used to seeing you on the other side of it.” she also seemed amused. Between her and the lawyer, they wiped the floor with that scummy piece of garbage, and I was able to show a completely clean house with no damage through photos. (He was trying to keep my security deposit for cleaning the fridge and closets, so I showed the judge photos proving otherwise) In the end, I was released from the lease because of his breach of contract, got my last months rent, full security deposit plus the $500 pet deposit that was “non-refundable” ha haaaaa!! He refused to pay the settlement within the 30 days he had, so I took the judgement to his bank and was able to threaten him with garnishment if he didn’t pay up. That worked.

That worked out well. I’m so glad she got out of there. It seriously sounds unsafe.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s crazy that the landlord thought he had a chance of winning the case.

This is a good question!

This person would’ve helped out his other tenants.

Here’s some congratulations.

Talk about a horrible landlord!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.