November 15, 2025 at 11:15 pm

Renter’s Noisy Neighbors Ignored Every Noise Complaint, So She Turned Her Shower Into A Daily Revenge Concert

by Benjamin Cottrell

Many people have experienced the annoyance of noisy neighbors, but some people take it to the extremes.

After endless stomping, chaos, and late nights, one renter had finally had enough.

So she did the only thing that was left to do: Fight back with even more noise.

My neighbours upstairs are a nightmare.

Stomping. I say this and not walking, because it’s insane the amount of noise they’re able to make.

They also crash into things and do not take their disabled kid outside to get their energy out. Instead, they allow him to crash all over their apartment at any time of day.

They’ve also flooded their bathroom six separate times, and it’s leaked into our apartment.

She was running out of options quick.

I don’t really believe in going to strata.

I already approached them on different occasions and asked nicely to stop some of this behavior, and instead, it gets worse each time.

So she decided to take drastic measures.

So now, I have dedicated my time to having a loud concert from my shower (good acoustics for them to hear me) every day from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Making it impossible for the main perpetrator—the adult male in that apartment—to relax when he gets home from work for at least an hour.

It’s his fault he told me when he gets home every day, honestly.

Poetic, petty and perfectly deserved.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter has a clever method for getting back at noisy neighbors.

It would probably be more effective to just put in a formal complaint.

This neighbor has to get a hint eventually, right?

Excessive noise from above is just plain hard to ignore.

Petty? Maybe.

Effective? Absolutely.

