Retired Husband Chauffeured His Wife’s Family Member And Paid Her Way Through Her Vacation. But When More Family Tried To Follow, He Put His Foot Down

Let’s be real, it might seem like it from the outside, but no one’s family is truly perfect.

So when you marry into another family, there is going to be a few bumps along the road, but most families slot together well, eventually.

But for the guy in this story, even thirty years of marriage hasn’t made his wife’s sisters much more palatable to them.

And their most recent antics have made the family absolutely plummet in his estimations.

AITA for refusing to cater to relative-in-law’s expense-free vacation? Over the course of our thirty-year marriage, we have hosted many family members at our house. Recently, my wife’s cousin contacted her and said she would like to come out at visit the family. My wife’s mother and sisters live nearby – and the three of them always bully my wife into getting their way.

My wife and her sisters work, whereas I just retired – so I’m elected to pick the cousin up at the airport. I’ve never met or seen pictures of this person, so I’m told to hold a sign like a chauffeur. On the way home, the cousin said she was starving as asked if we could get something to eat. We stopped at a nearby restaurant and ordered food. I ended up paying the bill and thought it was strange she didn’t offer to help, but ok, maybe she’ll contribute later.

Every following breakfast, lunch, and dinner was paid for by me. Even at the family picnic, where everyone was chipping in money, she didn’t contribute a thing. Her entire four night stay was free! I never even heard a thank you, and I drove her to and from the airport and everywhere she wanted to go while she was here. A few days later, this cousin’s sister emailed my wife and said they heard all about her sister’s trip and how much fun she had. So now that cousin, and her other two sisters, want to bring their mother for a surprise visit for my mother-in-law. That’s four more strangers who just invited themselves to my house.

I lost it as said “No ******* way, they can stay in a hotel!” If they were close family I would have no problem with this but I have never met them, and my wife hasn’t seen them since childhood except for at a reunion twenty years ago. And a close cousin told us that branch of their family is known for being mooches.

My wife feels like she’s caught in the middle. I told her she can tell them that I’m being an ******* and I insist they get a rental car and stay in a hotel. My wife’s sisters live together in a small condo, so they cannot host and they don’t see a problem with us hosting since we have a house. They said they would contribute money towards food, but to me it’s more than that.

Four more people I have never met, inviting themselves to stay in my house and expecting me to chauffeur them wherever they want? No way! Get a rental car and stay in a hotel! I’m not the host of expense-free vacations… But of course, I lost, as the sisters always get their way. So now this is where I’ve become the ******* to my wife’s family – I’m taking the dog and going camping while four strangers invade my home.

I truly feel violated. Next time I hear the term “we don’t want to put you out” I will think of this! YES, YOU ARE LITERALLY PUTTING ME OUT! Am I justified, or should I dedicate a week of my time to entertain, cater to, and pay for a group of strangers that I will never see again? AITA?

If this were close family, the kind of trip that he described would be totally normal (if a little presumptuous and rude).

But the fact that these people have taken advantage of him and now plan to repeat the process is pretty selfish – and the fact that his wife won’t stand up to her sisters is quite unfair on him too.

This guy really must love his wife to put up with all this nonsense from her family.

But it’s about time that she shows him a bit more loyalty, and stands up to the sisters who are bullying her and pushing her husband into all these unwanted obligations.

Just because someone is family, doesn’t mean they owe you everything.

It’s completely unfair.

