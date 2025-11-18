School Site Supervisor Follows Manager’s Order To Report Every Security Incident, And After A Week Of Nightly Calls To Her And The Police, She’s Forced To Reverse The Policy

It’s amazing how fast a micromanager will change their mind once they get inconvenienced.

So, what would you do if your supervisor demanded you report every small security incident, even though it meant waking her up after hours?

Would you use common sense and only call when you need to? Or would you do exactly as she asks?

In the following story, one site supervisor finds himself in this situation and gives his boss what she wants.

Here’s how it all worked out.

Report ALL the incidents, they demanded… I am a site supervisor who oversees a team of ten – we are responsible for the after-hours cleaning in a high school. Generally, my team reports any damage/graffiti they find, and although it’s not technically part of my role, I’ll assist hirers who have rented the site facilities for sports and the like. Nothing major. I swipe them in if they’ve got issues with their access cards or dish out directions. I’m also responsible for ensuring site security at the end of each shift, which was, up until recently, basically alarming the buildings. Most schools in my state (South Australia) are gated and therefore fully secured once the main six-foot gate is secure. This site is not gated and is accessed by the general public. There are almost always people cutting through the grounds or walking their dogs on the ovals. It’s all good. I do my job, alarm the site, and go home.

After finding out about a stolen ID card, they made security tighter.

A few weeks back, it was discovered that a student had somehow gotten hold of a swipe card that gave them access to the site after hours. They’d allegedly had this card for almost a year and managed to get away with it—though how isn’t clear since I alarm the bulk of the site, save areas that are hired out beyond my finish time. The end result of this discovery has basically been a huge overhaul of security protocols and a crackdown on alarming. I was given direction that at the end of each shift, I was to alarm the site as usual. However, if any buildings didn’t alarm that I knew should have, I had to complete two additional steps: contact Police Security and inform the Facility Leader immediately.

The site is old and always has problems.

On this day, I finish at 8PM. The F.C. ‘s work day ends at 4 PM, and she’s not particularly keen on being disturbed after hours.

However, the instructions were clear; any incident had to be reported to her. The site is old, the alarm system is sensitive and frankly, it’s a daily occurance that a building won’t alarm for some reason, or a hirer will access an area they’re not technically supposed to be in. And F.C knows this, or I thought she did.

He called her every day of the week.

Monday night, I have to call the Police Security and her. Tuesday, same. All week, there was always something that prior to all the changes, I would log in a book that F.C would sign off on the next day.

Fed up, she reverted the policy back to how it was.

By Friday, she’s snippy with me—sighing, tutting, that sort of thing. But then my weekend crew had a few issues, and, as I was supposed to, I reported them—or tried to. F.C. didn’t take any of my calls. Monday morning rolls around again, and I get called into a meeting. F.C. has decided that we will revert back to the old system as she didn’t appreciate all the calls, nor did she appreciate Police Security emailing her asking why the ‘cleaner keeps lodging nightly reports’.

Wow! Those changes sure didn’t last long.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

According to this person, it was the policy.

This person wants to know why Victoria doesn’t have gated schools.

Here’s someone who hopes she learned a lesson.

That could’ve also worked.

He did what he was told, so she brought it all on herself.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.