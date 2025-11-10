Scrub Daddy Makes Some Of The Most Popular Sponges On The Market, But What Should You Do With Them When They Are Worn Out?

If you have ever used a Scrub Daddy sponge, you likely love the way they work and their fun shape.

For most people, once the sponge is worn out, they simply toss it in the trash and pull out a new one, but according to this TikToker, that is a big mistake.

The video here begins while driving up to what appears to be a Sponge Daddy store. The caption on the video says, “I went to the Scrub Daddy smile shop in NJ, bring in your used Scrub Daddies and get $2 for each one.”

Wait, what!?

The shop looks pretty cool on its own. The video gives a little tour of it, including a giant Sponge Daddy for $2500 and a lot of other fun collectables.

This seems like a fun place to visit if you’re ever in the area.

The description of the video reads, “Got some new Scrub Daddies for the crib.”

If they really do pay $2 for each used one, I can’t blame them for stocking up!

She ends the video showing a couple of costumes for Halloween (or just for fun), so you can dress up like a Scrub Daddy sponge.

Overall, this seems like a really fun place to visit, and getting $2 back for every used sponge almost seems too good to be true.

Watch the full video below and see what you think.

The people in the comments love this program.

This person is sad that she has thrown away so many of them.

I saw this too. What kind of person buys that?

Here is someone who knows the owner.

Time for a road trip!

