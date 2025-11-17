She Complained About Her Furnished Apartment’s Mattress, But No Solution Her Landlord Came Up Was Ever Good Enough For Her

Moving into a new apartment is a daunting and often overwhelming task for anyone.

Theoretically, having a furnished apartment should take some of the edge off.

However, this woman recently vented on Reddit about her less-than-ideal situation, to mixed results.

Here are the details.

AITA for not wanting to sleep on my landlords old mattress?

I’m in my mid 20s and just moved into a basement apartment that came furnished.

When I got there, I noticed the mattress was basically shot.

It was sagging, uncomfortable, and apparently about 10 years old.

Unfortunately, this is usually the nature of the beast.

My landlord told me it had already been used by several tenants.

I mentioned it to her nicely and asked if she planned to replace it since the place was listed as furnished and the mattress clearly wasn’t in good shape.

She said yes at first and that she would get a new one.

Unusually proactive for a landlord.

A week or two later, she told me she’s actually buying herself a new mattress and that I’ll be getting her old one instead.

She said it’s about two years old, always had a cover, and is very clean.

I told her I wasn’t comfortable sleeping on someone else’s used mattress, especially one from her own bedroom, and that I’d prefer it be professionally cleaned before moving it down.

Uh, that’s a little entitled.

She said no, that I’m not getting a new mattress, and that hers is cleaner than the one I have now.

I even offered another option.

I have my own mattress at home that I could bring if she covers the cost of moving it here and getting rid of the old one.

Sounds like she doesn’t understand this isn’t negotiable.

That seemed like a fair solution, but she’s not really open to that idea.

Now I’m wondering if I’m overreacting.

I get that her mattress might be newer than the one that’s there now, but it just feels weird to be given my landlord’s personal bed to sleep on.

Weird maybe, but better than the usual treatment.

Plus, it’s a furnished place, so I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect a clean and usable mattress.

It honestly feels like she’s just putting her old unused stuff down here and expecting me to be fine with it, as if I’m her mid 20s kid still living at home, except I’m paying rent.

Apparently everyone has different definitions of “clean and usable”. Let’s see what the good folks of Reddit had to say.

Nearly everyone told her off.

And encouraged her to assume responsibility.

Some tried- and failed- to show empathy.

Others reframed the perspective for her.

And one person questioned her logic altogether.

Beggars, and apparently renters, can’t be choosers.

