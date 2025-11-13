She Lied About Her Age To Join An Online Community, And Now She Doesn’t Know How To Tell A Friend Her Real Age

I would guess that many teenagers out there have fudged about their age for one reason or another.

I lied about my age and now Im way past the point of no return. So for a little bit of background, I am a 15 yo who is currently attending a high school in what we’ll call country A. My friend who we’ll call “George” is in country B and is 17, turning 18. This all started around a year ago, I joined a Minecraft server for people of ages 16+. I knew from the beginning that this was wring but I was bored enough at the time and didn’t think it would start anything. If anyone go suspicious I would simply detach myself and leave.

This was working fine and what I planned to be a temporary thing quickly became my everyday life. I would continue to play more and more everyday, making new friends and moving about this server. That was until I found another friend group. I bonded with 1 person in this group really well. Many people evn thought we were dating at the time (Keep in mind they thought I was 16 and he was 17.)

Time skip forward we got closer and are now very good friends. Even to the point where we started (fake??) flirting. I have had a birthday since and now all my online friends think I am 17, while he is 17 turning 18. Over time I have 100% fallen for him as he has with me and yesterday, he asked me if we wanted to be offical. I, stupidly, said yes. While I love him dearly I know how wrong this really is. I don’t know what I’m meant to do from here on. I can’t just leave now that we have a real connection and I feel like coming clean could ruin everything. What should I do?

