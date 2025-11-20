She Makes All The Plans For Her Friend Group So She Decided To Stop Trying, But Now It’s Not What She Expected

It can be hard when it seems like no one else is pulling their weight in a friend group.

Everyone is busy, but somehow you’re the only one making reservations, sending messages, and giving rides.

So, what do you do when you’re the only one who ever seems to make the plans?

This Reddit post is written by a woman dealing with this exact issue, and she’s not sure if she’s made the wrong decision in her approach.

Let’s hear from her…

AITA for not making the plans and arrangements for my group of friends anymore? So I (30s, F) have this group of friends who love to go out. We go to dinners, parties, and make weekend plans. The problem is, no one in the group actually tries to plan or arrange anything. Ever. Whenever something comes up, everyone agrees it sounds fun. But somehow, it always ends up being me doing all the work.

That can get pretty frustrating…

I handle reservations, sort out transportation, coordinate who rides with whom, and follow up on timings. I recently moved away, so I’m not as close or available as I used to be. There’s a party tomorrow that we’ve known about for three weeks. Everyone said they’d be there, so I made the reservation, assuming we were all on board. Now suddenly, one girl says she can’t go because she doesn’t have a car. Another didn’t ask to change her shift like she said she would.

Things start to fall apart…

And the first girl is now asking me to check how another girl is going and if she can catch a ride with her. I’m honestly tired of being the “planner” and babysitting grown adults who say they want to go out but never take responsibility for their own plans. This time, I didn’t send reminders or coordinate rides. I just assumed they’d manage on their own. Now it feels like everyone’s backing out.

Now she’s frustrated.

Part of me wonders if I’m the jerk for stepping back and not helping like I used to. Or are they just distancing themselves and too polite to say it out loud?

Let’s see what Reddit users say.

This commenter can totally relate to her.

Another user suggested pulling back for a while.

Other commenters had some solid advice for her.

Whereas other commenters suggest taking it easy.

Friendships should be give and take, and never one sided like these ones!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.