She Planned A Trip With Her Boyfriend, But Now There Are More People Invited And She Doesn’t Want To Go Anymore

Planning a trip, even a small one, can turn complicated the more people get involved.

So, what happens when you’re ready to back out instead of deal with the stress and drama of the trip?

This woman and her boyfriend planned a trip that became much bigger and more complicated as time went on.

Let’s see what happened…

AITA For Backing Out of Plans I Made? My (31f) boyfriend (28m) and I live in a smaller town. We were planning on making a day trip to the closest metropolitan city to get Korean BBQ, shop, and get dessert. We wanted to get out of town for the day after many busy, social weekends in a row. We did invite our friend, Mark (29m), to join since he likes K-BBQ and he’s usually quiet. A few days ago, Mark asked if our mutual friend could join.

This is where it gets complicated…

I told Mark I’d think about it since I don’t have a large vehicle, and after shopping, it was going to be a tight fit with everyone for a three-hour ride home. Later in the day, our mutual friend asks if his boyfriend could come with, too. At this point, I said no. I wouldn’t have enough room in my car. Mutual friend says if his boyfriend couldn’t come with, then he wasn’t going. In the nicest way possible: I wasn’t upset he wasn’t going because I didn’t invite him. A few more days pass, and I think that’s the end of it. Then Mark calls me. He was talking with a coworker, Sarah (25f), about it.

Now there’s even more people involved.

Sarah wanted to come with, and she had a car that could fit our mutual friend and his boyfriend. Sarah was planning on bringing her boyfriend, her brother, and another coworker. Together, Sarah and Mark had planned that their coworker, Mark, and my boyfriend would ride in my car while everyone else would ride in hers. The other coworker, as well as Sarah’s boyfriend, had to request the day off. It sounded like they both had a hard time requesting it off because it was such short notice. After he explained this, my boyfriend and I talked about it. We felt this was becoming too big of a social gathering for what we were leaving town to avoid in the first place. I talked to Mark the next day and just told him we were backing out of the plans and we’re going to go another day instead, but I wished everyone had fun. Later, I was told that the adventuring party was upset at me. They did not have enough room in Sarah’s vehicle for everyone, meaning two people would have to drop out as well.

The plans are crumbling.

It has been causing a lot of drama among the seven people. They were considering cancelling the entire trip. In turn, the coworker and Sarah’s boyfriend were upset because that meant they both had to take the day off without pay for nothing, and they were both in hot water with each of their bosses. I feel really guilty. A few of them have texted me to reconsider my choice. It wasn’t my intention to create a mess by deciding not to go. It’s gotten to the point where I’m considering just telling Mark we decided to go again to help with the problem. Us backing out of the trip had this ripple effect. However, my boyfriend is insistent that we go another day and enjoy the time to ourselves. So AITA for backing out of the plans that I made?

Let’s see what Reddit users think of this.

This person is definitely on her side!

Another commenter thinks she dodged a bullet.

Overall, almost every commenter was on the same page.

This Reddit user really sealed the deal, too.

It’s all fun and games until there’s too many cooks in the kitchen… or in this case, too many people in the car!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.