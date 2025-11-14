Shopper Was Mistaken For A Best Buy Employee Because Of His Blue Shirt, So He Got His Own Name Tag And Trolled The Rude Manager Who Called Him Out

Wearing the wrong color shirt in the wrong store can get you into some serious confusion.

When a shopper walked into Best Buy in a blue polo, everyone assumed he worked there.

What started as a normal trip turned into a hilarious mix-up with management.

Blue shirt Don’t wear a blue polo to Best Buy. I was stopped twice on one visit by customers asking where an item was located, and because I have shopped there a lot, I pointed them in the right direction.

Then, management got testy about it.

I was then approached by an angry-looking fellow whose name tag indicated he was possibly with district, corporate, or some kind of management—but anyway, he had a major beef with me. Because how dare I be on the sales floor without a name tag. He instructed me to go to the service desk and tell them I must have a name tag, then report back to him.

So this shopper decided to have a little fun with it.

So I went to the service desk, and thankfully, they had a sense of humor. I then reported to the “manager,” wearing my new name tag which read: “Welcome to Best Buy. I Don’t Work Here. My Name Is CUSTOMER.”

Blue was most definitely the wrong color to wear that way.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This commenter has another amusing anecdote about wearing blue to Best Buy.

This user thinks it sort of sounds like a fun social experiment.

Shoppers really do need to be careful about what they wear to certain stores.

This redditor doesn’t think customers as a whole are particularly observant.

Sometimes humor is the best way to handle mistaken identity.

He might not have been on the payroll, but he definitely earned Employee of the Day.

