Shopper Wears His Keys On A Lanyard To Avoid Locking Them In The Car, But Because Of This, People Mistake Him For An Employee Everywhere He Goes

Some life hacks make total sense to you, but everyone else seems completely confused by them.

What would you do if every time you went shopping, people kept mistaking you for an employee just because of something you were wearing?

Would you stop wearing it forever? Or would you just get used to helping strangers when they approach you?

In the following story, one lanyard-wearing shopper finds himself in this exact situation and doesn’t mind helping people find what they need.

Here’s the full scoop.

I have keys on a lanyard around my neck, so I must work here. Nothing bad per se, but I get mistaken as a worker in every place I shop at, only due to the fact that I have a lanyard around my neck as I shop. Why do I do this? Simple, so I don’t lock my keys in the car.

Luckily, he’s only met friendly people in public.

The lanyard has a snap that, when undone, allows me to drive my car without a huge loop dangling by my knee. It’s great because once I park and before getting out, I just snap them back on. I can visually see that they are not locked in the car. But, because of this convenience, I always get waved down. Thank goodness that I haven’t met a Karen in the wild because of this, but when asked, I can usually help them with whatever they were looking for. If I do, however, meet one in the wild, I will let you know.

Too funny! The best part is that it doesn’t bother him at all.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit relate to his story.

This person uses two lanyards.

Here’s someone who totally gets it.

According to this person, they hide their work lanyard in their hoodie to avoid this very thing.

This person deals with the same accusation all the time.

He handles it like a pro.

Let’s all hope he doesn’t run into a Karen anytime soon.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.