Sibling Gets Kicked Out After A Boozy Dinner And Ditched On Their Birthday Trip, So They Decide To Skip The Holidays Altogether

After years of being the odd one out in the sibling trio, one person finally drew a line.

Between being falsely accused and getting ghosted on their own birthday trip—after footing the entire bill—they decided enough was enough.

This year, they told their dad they’d rather spend time with him before or after the holidays, not with their siblings.

Read on for the story.

AITA for deciding not to spend the holidays with my siblings? I (30) have two siblings (28) & (27). My siblings and I have never been “friends”, never hung out, call each other just to chat, etc. But they themselves are “friends” and do things like that. After college I made an effort to be closer but they never had time for me (which is fine). So, we mostly see each other when we go to our dad’s house at the same time, and we always spend holidays together.

It’s something.

However, a while ago sibling (27) invited me over for dinner but got drunk and rudely kicked me out, later telling dad I said/did things (not true) which promoted them to kick me out and that they’ve tried to contact me since (not true either). Separately sibling (28) blew me off last minute on my bday trip (for which I had fully paid for them: food, travel, stay, activities) saying they couldn’t take 1 day off of work, but later found out they went on a trip with their friends instead.

Wow.

Needless to say, with holiday season approaching, Im not feeling in the mood to spend time with them. I told my dad he should spend the holidays with them and I could spend time with him before/after. He told my siblings that and they are saying (to him, they won’t text/call me) that Im the a-hole. AITA?

Reddit ruled NTA, saying it’s perfectly reasonable to protect your peace when family keeps showing they don’t value your time or effort.

This person said forcing a sibling hangout is self punishment, so OP is totally fine to watch out for themselves.

This person says being blood does not equal automatically using up all your energy.

And this person says it’s OP’s choice, plain and simple.

Sometimes family doesn’t need a holiday feud—they just need a well-deserved timeout.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.