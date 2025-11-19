Siblings Ask Servers To Sing Happy Birthday To Their Mom At Random Meals After She Keeps Embarrassing Them At Restaurants, And She Finally Agrees To Stop After Getting Surprised At Their Dad’s Birthday Dinner

If you keep ignoring someone’s boundaries, don’t be surprised when they give you a taste of your own medicine.

So, what would you do if your mom kept embarrassing you in restaurants by announcing your birthday, even after you begged her not to?

Would you keep reminding her politely? Or would you start doing the same thing to her, even when it’s not her birthday?

In the following story, siblings team up to stop their mother from doing this very thing to them.

Here’s what they did.

Mom ignored me asking her not to announce my birthday at restaurants My brother and I are both the kind of people who don’t like to be the center of attention. For our birthdays, we would go out for dinner, and our mom would tell the servers that it was our birthday, so they would come over and do whatever the restaurant’s birthday song is. We hated this, and we would constantly ask her not to do it. She would smile and laugh and say OK, then, do it anyway and make some excuse about how she just wanted to celebrate our birthdays.

They finally got her to stop.

My brother and I got sick of this, so we started telling the servers it was our mom’s birthday on random meals. The servers would come out singing happy birthday, and Mom would look around to see whose birthday it was, only to have them come to her. My brother and I kept this up for months. The final straw for her was when we were out for my dad’s dinner, and the servers came to her singing happy birthday. My dad thought it was funny, and my mom finally agreed to stop.

Yikes! They were serious about getting her to stop.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about getting attention like this.

This person has a cherished memory from one of these celebrations.

Here’s a solution that could work.

When someone tried it on this reader, they walked out.

Here’s someone else whose mother used to do this.

That turned around pretty quickly.

It’s hard not to wonder how she felt in that moment.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.