Sick Wife Hesitated To Deliver Her Husband’s Important Document To His New Job So He Could Cover His Mistake, So He Criticized Her For Not Being A Good Team Player

Relationships are built on trust and mutual respect, but those foundations can be easily tested when the going gets tough.

One wife discovered that her husband’s new job seemed more important than her comfort when he asked her to bring him a critical document while she was sick.

The incident revealed that perhaps their priorities weren’t as well aligned as she once thought.

AITA for being mad/annoyed about bringing paperwork to my husband’s new job while I was home sick My husband recently started a new job yesterday. He was supposed to bring his SSN card so they could finish the hiring paperwork. He forgot it again today.

So he expected his sick wife to do it for him.

Instead of telling them he forgot again, he told them I could bring it without even asking me. I stayed home today because I was sick and I felt terrible in bed.

She didn’t initially agree, but after some guilting, she gave in.

After we argued back and forth via text, I finally said okay and I brought him the card. It’s about 15 minutes to get to his job, so it’s not that far, but I just really wasn’t feeling well or up to leaving the house. I had to stop and get gas, so that took a little more time. When I arrived at his job, he came out to get it and thanked me, suggesting I pick up some soup from somewhere before going home.

But apparently her capitulation wasn’t enough to satisfy him.

Later on, he called me on his break, saying he didn’t appreciate how selfish I was being earlier about such a small favor. I told him I thought he was selfish because he could have just told them the truth and brought it tomorrow. It’s not like they would have fired him for that. Also, what would he have done if I wasn’t home and I went to work today? He would have had to either leave and get it himself today or bring it tomorrow.

He continues to hurl accusations at her.

He got angrier and started yelling at me on the phone, saying I had a selfish attitude and that we’re supposed to be a team, and that I should never give him crap over something like this again—especially because it was such a small favor for something as important as his job.

But she thinks he’s the one whose priorities are all out of wack.

I told him if the roles were reversed, and he was sick in bed at home, I wouldn’t have even offered him a solution or asked him to bring it at all. It sounds like he cares more about his new job and making a good impression in front of strangers than he cares about his own wife. AITA?

She shouldn’t have to prioritize his work over her health.

If he truly cared about his wife, he would realize her rest means more than saving face at work.

