Small Business Owner Offered Her Struggling Sister A Job, But That Gesture Wasn’t Good Enough For Their Parents

Family, can’t live with ‘en, can’t live without ’em, but nobody ever says anything about working with them.

What would you do if you offered your struggling sibling a job out of the kindness of your heart, and your parents insisted it wasn’t good enough?

In this story, one girl was in this exact situation, and she wants her parents to back off.

Here are the details.

AITA telling my family my sister couldn’t work with me because of them?

I (28F), run my own business as a seamstress selling clothes I’ve made as well as doing alterations.

I’ve been open for two years, and I do a steady business and my primary income from my business is the alterations I do.

Her sister isn’t as successful.

I have a sister (29F), who we’ll call Lana.

Lana is currently a recovering alcoholic and I’m trying my best to support her.

Due to DUIs, she has been struggling to find a job and her mental health isn’t helping her keep any job she finds.

That’s a rough position to be in.

I feel really bad for her and while we were visiting my parents on Monday, I made the offer she could work for me.

When I made the offer, I said that she could work inventory and register like a normal employee.

She seemed pretty on board but said she would have to think about it since she didn’t want to leech off me.

Her mom misunderstood.

Our parents were also really on board and encouraging and thought this would be a great opportunity for both of us.

Wednesday, my mom called me and asked if the building would now be in both Lana and I’s names.

I asked her what she meant and she said since Lana is co-owner her name should be on the lease.

This seems pretty straightforward, not sure what the Mom isn’t getting.

I told her it wouldn’t, because she wouldn’t be co-owner.

I made it clear to my mother that Lana would be like any other employee, the reason I wanted her to work with me is so if she relapsed, she wouldn’t risk losing her job again since I know what’s she’s going through.

Mom beat around the bush trying to convince me to make Lana co-owner and I repeatedly told her no, not only for Lana’s sake but also the sake of my business.

This is still a super generous offer on the sister’s part.

I don’t think Lana would be a bad co-owner, but at this time, she’s still fairly unstable and I don’t want her to get stressed and fully break her sobriety.

I made this clear to my mother in our phone call before she eventually gave up.

I thought that was the end of it, and few hours Lana called to ask if I hired her what she would be doing. I told her the same thing I said at dinner that she would mostly be doing inventory, register, etc.

Doesn’t seem like the parents need to be involved here at all.

She asked if she would help with any of the clothes, and I told her when she learned to sew I would consider it.

She accepted and seemed excited with the arrangement since both of us have always loved fashion and we agreed I would host an interview with her at the end of next week on my day off.

My dad called me yesterday scolding me about the position I was putting Lana in and was telling me a meaner version of what my mother was saying and continuously trying to hound me to give Lana a higher position.

The parents really need to stay out of it.

I was getting really frustrated and I told him that if he and mom wouldn’t stop pushing, I just wouldn’t hire Lana at all.

My dad called me a terrible sister before hanging up.

I called Lana and told her what happened and my words about not hiring her. She got upset with me and I apologized and told her I still wanted her to work with me, I just didn’t want to drama with mom and dad.

She understood but is still upset with me I would even say that even in the heat of the moment. AITA?

Her feelings are valid to be hurt, but surely she understands it’s not her fault. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Family matters have no place in family business.

