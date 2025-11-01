Solo Travel Can Be Fun, But When You Are Stuck At A Confusing Airport, It Can Be A Nightmare

Solo travel can be a great experience and a way to see the world on your own terms, but it does have some downsides.

When Olivia Ponton was trying to fly out of the Paris airport, she couldn’t figure it out, so she recorded herself having a breakdown.

The video starts with her crying at the camera, and the caption of the video says, “The humbling part about solo traveling.”

She then says, “So, I’m in the Paris airport and I’m so lost and there is no signs and nothing makes sense.”

Then she goes on to explain the issue she is having, “It keeps telling me to go to 2D and there is no, 2D doesn’t exist. And nothing works here. It keeps telling me to go down these stairs, but when I come here, the train only says that it goes to M, L, and K. And I need to go to D.”

Why doesn’t she go see an employee? I’ve been to this airport; it is huge, but there are plenty of people to ask for help.

She continues sobbing and says, “What does it even mean? I have literally been walking around this airport for 30 minutes just bawling my eyes out.”

Or, just ask ChatGPT for help, it can make a great map of the airport. Or even Google Maps can do it.

She finishes the video by saying, “I’m just like, hello. I’m so lost. I can’t with this airport. Oh, yeah. Also, I missed my flight by two minutes, literally by two minutes.”

I hate to be insensitive, but if you can’t ask for help or do some very basic problem-solving, maybe you shouldn’t travel on your own.

This really seems to be an issue where she just refuses to get the help that is there for her.

Watch the full video below to see if you agree.

Most of the people in the comments think she could have dealt with it on her own.

This person, however, says that the airport is difficult.

Here is someone who says that the airport is confusing.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

Sometimes you just need to ask for help.

