Some Jerk Dangerously Cut Him Off In An Empty Parking Lot, So He Took Swift Revenge Using An Ice Cream Cone

Reckless drivers are not only wildly dangerous…they’re also just annoying.

How would you react if someone narrowly cut you off…in an empty parking lot? One guy shared his sweet (no pun intended) petty revenge on Reddit recently. Here are the details.

Thats a nice spotless car you got there! I was on my way home after spending all day in the heat with friends and family, so I decided to stop by the gas station after learning the day before that this specific chain had this new ice cream I had fallen in love with. I was exhausted and sunburnt, and needed something to cool me off. Cue the jerk in the BMW.

That sentence alone is enough to ruin ice cream time.

As I turned into the parking lot and prepared my car to back into one of the spots, this brand new grey BMW comes out of nowhere and throws himself into the spot I’m about to enter, which was a handicap spot as well, and I had to slam on my breaks. I’m talking less than a meter space between our cars. I had to put my car in reverse just to get the space to move around his car and into the spot I was aiming for. There were no other cars there btw, completely empty parking lot.

That’s potentially the least shocking part of the story.

I was fuming, but knowing myself, I knew I wasn’t going to do anything reckless. My angry ADHD thoughts were screaming at me to jam my scrapyard of a car into his, but I parked my car angry with no more escalations. As I walked out of the car I threw an angry look at him, but he was completely ignoring me, sitting in his car doing something, probably on his phone.

Being this aloof is almost impressive.

Even though less than a minute ago it looked like he was in a hurry, he took his sweet time to get out. I walked inside the store and bought my ice cream, and didn’t wait a microsecond before taking a big bite the second I got it handed to me. I turned around to see the guy going into the store in a bicyclists’ outfit?

Then why did he need a car?

He still completely ignored me and I threw one last angry look over my shoulder as I exited the store. Now cue the petty revenge. As I step out, my mouth is still 1/3 full of ice cream, and I look at his car that is now right at the exit of the store, since he is parked at a handicap spot.

Foreshadowing at its finest.

The car is spotless, it looks like it could be right out of the dealership or car wash. I gather all the saliva I can, and take half a second to make a nice mixture with the ice cream, and then I do it. I use the full force of my face muscles and spit onto the hood and front window where the driver sits, then walked to my car, and drove off normally like nothing happened.

That’s one way to make ice cream absolutely diabolical.

I didn’t look back to see if the guy saw. Of the little I learned about the guy from his attitude, car, and appearance, I hope he felt the same rage I felt. I hope he loses sleep over the audacity what I did to his prized car, because for once, I will sleep well.

That’s a pretty intense retelling of that story. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to chime in.

Unsurprisingly, all commented in favor of the original poster.

And didn’t miss an opportunity to shade the BMW driver.

Some even wished worse on him.

And shared their own tips for handling these types of situations.

No use crying over spat ice cream.

