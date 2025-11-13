Son Planned A Hiking Trip For Him And His Dogs But His Parents “Hijacked” It, So He Ended Up Losing His Vacation And His Patience

Family trips are supposed to be fun and memorable.

This man had been planning a hiking trip with his dogs.

But his elderly parents insisted on tagging along.

After doing all the planning, driving, and caregiving, he realized the trip had turned into anything but relaxing.

So he decided to end the trip early, and his parents got mad at him for having an attitude.

Did he make the right decision? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for ending vacation early after my parents hijacked it? A couple of months ago, I mentioned to my elderly parents that I wanted to take my dogs to a national park. The place is 8 hours away and dog-friendly, and I love to hike. They said they wanted to go, too. So I said that was fine, but I wanted to go hiking at least one of the days.

This man’s parents insited on going, yet they didn’t make any plans for themselves.

A few weeks went by and I looked up trails, but I didn’t make any plans. Things at work got hectic and I was thinking of postponing until next year, but my dad kept asking. Now, my parents are in their 80s, and my dad really should be in a wheelchair, but is too stubborn. He can’t do stairs. It is easier for me to plan a dog vacation than a handicap-accessible one. Per usual, they made zero plans themselves. Yet, they kept complaining about not going.

He did all the planning and booking for the trip.

So fine, I found an Airbnb that had a ramp and a walk-in shower. I found tours that were handicap accessible. I downloaded self-guided tour apps to my phone, so we could just drive around. They wanted to visit the places they went to as children, so I drove them there. I booked it all.

He did not get a single hike, and his dogs were stuck in the car.

It was clear I wasn’t going to get a single hike in because they couldn’t bother to look up a single activity for themselves. We couldn’t even go shopping because my father couldn’t walk. We literally sat in the car for 4 days, so he could see what he could from the car. My poor dogs were stuck in a car. Neither parent would look up a single thing themselves.

He decided to cut the trip short and go home.

When the TV didn’t work, I just wanted to relax. But no, I had to go to the store and buy things to try and get the TV to work. I lost my cool on the 4th day and said we’re going home. And I packed them all up and drove home early.

Now, his parents are mad at him and saying her has an attitude.

They are mad at me and say I have a bad attitude. When I said that I was tired of catering to them, they said that they had to cater to me for years. I’m assuming they mean when I was a child. Was I wrong? I feel like they not only hijacked my vacation that I had planned, I also had to pay for it. I only got to do one thing that I wanted, and somehow I’m the horrible, ungrateful child for ending things early.

