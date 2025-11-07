Sports Store Employee Asked For A Week Off To Have His Last Family Vacation With His Terminally Ill Mother, But His Selfish Boss Started A Rant About How He’ll Mess Up His Shift Schedule

Some people are so consumed by work that nothing else matters, even common decency.

This sports store employee asked for a week off to spend his last vacation with his dying mother, but his boss was too concerned about a busy work weekend that he forgot how to act like a decent human being.

Check out the full story below.

Unexpected Boss’s Reaction to My Mom’s Cancer I work at a small sports store. To hockey fans, they can probably assume it’s been a tough year for us with the NHL being locked out for a few months. My local hockey team is also out of the playoffs, so that hurt sales, as well. Despite this, my boss is excited because we have a ball hockey tournament next weekend that draws 9,000+ people. But onto the rant—1.5 years ago, my mom had colon cancer (stage 4). She recovered and was doing well, but unfortunately, the cancer has returned. My boss knew this. What I, and he, just found out is that she has 2 years to live. My family got the chance to go to Hawaii from this Sunday to Monday (8 days). See where this is going?

This employee had a disappointing talk with his boss’s wife first.

I called him. His wife picked up and lashed out on me out for being so selfish as to leave with no notice. “UGH, NOW HE’S GOING TO HAVE TO WORK!!” “You wanted more hours and then pull this stunt?!” “Why can’t you go next week?!” “You mean when my mom starts chemo… before she dies?” “This is ridiculous.” Zero sympathy. No “I’m sorry to hear that.” Just a jerk.

His boss was even more appalling.

I figured he’ll be more reasonable, so I asked him to call me. When he does, I hear him say: “Ugh, are you kidding me… oh, hi [my name].” To not take the 15 seconds to not badmouth me while the phone rings was not a big favor to ask. Alas. So he went off—similar comments to his wife. Complained about how I could never cover shifts (I’m literally covering an entire week in July for another coworker, and his shift the next day). He compared my trip to when our former coworker went to Cuba, leading me to say: “Are you freaking kidding me? You’re comparing my last—and first ever—trip before my mom dies with a coworker’s fun trip?” He complained about how he’d never take time off and how he worked when his parents were dying. About how he’s going to have to work so much more now (he works 4 days a week normally).

A heated debate later, and he got his time off.

He blamed me for wanting more hours and said that’s why other people quit.

(One coworker got offered full-time at $15/hour. He was getting 4 hours a week here at $10.25. The others are getting $18/hour and full-time with his dad.) He said I’ve “screwed them.” I eventually yelled: “I’ve been your top employee for a year!” (Not to mention 7 people have come and gone in that time, and we only ever have 3 people on staff.) “I don’t ask for anything, give me a break.” He eventually stops and gives me the week off. But to even consider, much less have a heated debate, about why one week off (missing 3 shifts) is more important than my mom’s last trip before she dies is just appalling and left me furious. I apologized for the short notice and understand why it was a terrible week for it. But as sorry as I was for inconveniencing him, I’m even more sorry that my mom’s dying. Generally, I like him, and I love my job beyond this, but geez.

Looks like boss and wife need a lesson on empathy.

When business trumps family, it’s time to look for a new job.

