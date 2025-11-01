Starbucks Is Constantly Trying Out New Drinks, And Their Latest Protein Matchas Are Getting Very Popular Thanks To Video Reviews Like This

Starbucks has plenty of different options on its menu, but they are always trying new drinks as well.

One TikToker wanted to try the new Protein Matcha beverage to see how it tasted, and she is in love.

The video begins with a caption about the drink she wants to try, which reads, “BRAND NEW Starbucks Protein Matcha. 51g of protein – SF Vanilla Matcha Latte w/ Banana Cold Foam.”

That is quite the complicated order.

She then begins the video by saying, “There are 51 grams of protein in the new banana matcha latte at Starbucks, let’s go get it.”

Then she puts the image of her order on the screen, saying, “Here is my order. So, I got the grande sugar-free matcha latte and that has 36 grams of protein and then I added banana protein cold foam, and that has 15 grams of protein in it, and then I added a packet of Splenda. Let’s try it.”

That is a ton of protein for a drink! She also had her boyfriend try it. He took a sip, smiled, and pretended to walk away because he loved it.

It does sound delicious.

As they walk out of Starbucks, she says, “Oh my gosh, this is so good. The banana MMMMMM. Babe, what if we did strawberry and banana cold foam?”

These two are getting creative.

Her boyfriend ends the video by saying, “Babe, I can’t even describe what you talking about. You switching up the game.”

These two clearly love the drink, and with so much protein, it can also keep you full and strong for hours.

Maybe I’ll give one a try if I go to Starbucks.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think of it.

The people in the comments seem interested in it as well. Check them out.

This person says that there might be too many calories.

Here is someone who points out that you can get the banana cold foam sugar-free.

Woah, $10 for a drink!

These Starbucks drinks hit hard.

