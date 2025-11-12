Stepmom Refused To Serve Her Partner’s Kids Dinner After They Cursed Her Out On A Camping Trip, But Her Stand Led To A Blowup That Left The Family Divided

Respect goes both ways, but it’s hard to show it when someone keeps crossing the line and expects you to stay quiet.

So, what would you do if your partner’s teenage kids cursed you out on a camping trip, then expected you to keep serving them like nothing happened?

Would you just do it out of obligation? Or would you stand your ground to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this predicament and opts for the latter, but it doesn’t work well for her.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not serving step kids dinner and “ruining it” for everyone? My (45m) partner and I (30f) have been together for just over a year. We have known each other for about 3 years total. We currently live together. We moved in early because my lease was up. Although it was too early for both of us, we decided that ultimately that’s where we wanted the relationship to go. We are a blended family of 5 kids. We recently went camping, where his kids (16, 14, 12) met a group of 18-year-old boys. His youngest daughters wanted to hang out with the new group of boys at night. The boys had been drinking (legal here) and were intoxicated when they left our campsite.

She tried to stand up for her partner, but things went south very quickly.

My partner said no and was met with attitude, so I stepped in and said it was inappropriate for underage girls to be with adult men who had been drinking. I offered to go to their campsite with them – they said no. Normally, I wouldn’t put my two cents in; we are very much NACHO when it comes to each other’s kids, but they were giving their dad such a bad attitude, and we were just trying to enjoy our bonfire. Well, the girls turned on me: full-on yelling, name-calling, and being totally disrespectful. My partner said nothing, and I went to bed very mad. I was only looking out for them and having my man’s back, and I didn’t deserve that.

At this point, she made it clear she was done caring for the girls.

For the next 2 days, on a couple of different occasions, my partner and I talked about the issue – he said I should just move on and forget about it. I explained to him that I felt completely disrespected and that name-calling is never ok, especially from children. I explained that I feel uncomfortable cooking, cleaning, and providing for people who call me a **** and talk to me with such ****-poor attitude when I’m only looking out for them. I was done doing these things for them until an apology was in order – I made that perfectly clear.

Apparently, they didn’t listen the first time.

They had been at their mom’s until last night. Last night, I cooked a lamb roast, heaps of veggies, and the works for his son’s 16th birthday. Throughout the day, I asked what was going on with the girls and reminded him that I was not cooking or cleaning for them. He said nothing. Well, dinner time comes, and we’re all in the kitchen. I told the girls, “Like you said on Saturday, ‘I’m not your mother,’ so it’s not my job to put food on the table for you. I don’t do favours for people who talk with such disrespect.”

Things are very tense in the house now.

All **** broke loose. His daughters started screaming, cursing, and asking why I’m still here and that I should leave. My partner said that I’ve now upset his kids and picked a fight at dinner, ruining it for everyone. He didn’t have my back at all. I ended up walking away. He went to the opposite side of the house with his kids, and I went to the other end with mine. This morning we haven’t spoken a word, but there is tons of tension in the house. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she jumped in, but maybe she should’ve stayed quiet.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about this family drama.

This was in no way her battle, and if they normally leave each other’s kids alone, then she shouldn’t try to change that.

