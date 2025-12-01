Store Manager Kept Insisting That Automated System Should Match The Stock, So This Employee And Other Staff Manipulated The Stock To Fit The Faulty System

Some managers think they know everything.

This employee kept telling the store manager that the IT system is not reliable in counting inventory, but the manager refused to listen. So he found a way to satisfy the manager at the expense of the company.

Read the full story below.

No, the stock take must agree with the system, look again.

Years ago, I worked for an office supplies chain store. It was an okay job for a student on the weekend.

The store manager would occasionally ask us to do a stock take. It involved going around with a hand scanner and making sure that what we had in the store agreed with what the computer system said we did.

Unfortunately, we had a lot of theft in the store. So frequently, there were missing items, lots of them.

The IT system was also a complete mess, so we would frequently find items that the system said we didn’t have.

The store manager was of the firm belief that there was no theft and that the stock system was completely infallible.

If you went up to him and said, “Hey SM, the system reckons we’ve got 37 of these 19″ CRT monitors. I found 3. I think there’s an issue,” He’s brush it off and say we weren’t looking hard enough and that we’re not leaving the store until the hand scanner agrees with the stock system.