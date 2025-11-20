Store Owner Got Tired Of A Customer Always Asking For Discounts, So He Gave Him A Price He Didn’t Expect

Some customers never miss a chance to ask for a discount.

If you had a customer who always asked for a discount, would you comply, tell them “no,” or come up with a creative way to get them to stop asking?

This man had one client who repeatedly asked for lower prices.

He responded “no” multiple times, but the customer kept asking.

So when the customer asked yet again, he decided to teach him a quick and funny lesson.

My customer was always asking for a discount I’ve always told him no and that I already gave him a fair price. He always asks, and I’ve asked him not to too many times.

This man was asked again by the same customer, so he “changed” the receipt.

The other day, he asked if we could do anything about the price when I handed him the receipt. And I said, “Sure, let me rewrite the receipt.” I went to my truck and quickly rewrote it for 10% higher. I took it back to him.

The customer asked to have the original price instead.

He looked at me like I was crazy. I told him you asked if I could do anything about it and that all I can do. He asked for the original receipt and he quickly paid that one.

That was a creative idea!

Sometimes, the best discount is realizing the original price was a good deal after all.

