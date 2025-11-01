Store Supervisor Tried To Assist A Rude Customer Being ID’d, But She Got Berated And Insulted Instead

Asking for customers’ IDs is a common store policy if you’re buying alcohol or cigarettes.

This woman encountered a rude customer while she was hanging out by the self-checkout counters.

The customer was complaining about being ID’d for cigarettes.

The customer approached her, thinking she was a manager, and tried to ask for help,

But when she told the customer that she wasn’t the manager, the customer started insulting and berating her.

You Don’t Have to ID Me I’m sharing a story of a nasty customer from yesterday. I’m hanging out by the self-checkout, catching up with co-workers since I’ve been on vacation for a while. I noticed a young lady arguing with the Customer Service people. They’re arguing about something.

This woman heard how the customer was trying to make excuses.

I hear “I have a baby, I’m old enough,” and the classic “I come here all the time.” She mentions it’s horrible how they treat customers this way. Then, she starts walking toward the self-checkouts. She stops to talk to the cashier at the self-checkout. I’m still there, and so is a girl from Customer Service that missed her tantrum.

She told the customer that it’s their policy to ID everyone.

She asks me if it’s ok to ID people who constantly come in. I told her it’s our policy to ID everyone under 40. She starts to say, “Who cares if it’s policy,” and then she says “(My Name), are you a manager?” I told her no, but that I’m supervisor for the Cashier I he- But then, she cuts me off and says, “Of course, you’re not a manager. You work here for a supermarket.”

She got mad, but the customer continued to berate her.

That’s where I start to get mad. I tell her, “It doesn’t matter if I’m not a manager. Policy still has to be followed.” She replies, “I don’t care. You’re not a manager. You work for (Store Name). I’m not listening to you.” She continues to go on, “I spend so much money here and I’m a regular. I can’t believe they won’t sell me cigarettes.”

She was called a “dumb cashier” as the lady walked out.

As I’m walking off, she calls me a “dumb cashier.” I told her, “Don’t talk to me that way, and I don’t care if you spend that much money here.” She huffs and puffs and leaves. Apparently, I’m getting corporate called on me. Lovely.

Kindness goes a long way, but rudeness won’t solve anything.

