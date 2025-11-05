Student Got Accepted Into A Prestigious School, But When Her Other Friends Didn’t Get In, They Lashed Out And Told Her She Didn’t Deserve It

Change can reveal who truly supports you and who only sticks around when it’s convenient for them.

When one high-achieving student got accepted into a prestigious school after being waitlisted, her friends didn’t react exactly the way she had hoped.

Now, she’s second guessing her decision to switch schools.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for going to a school I want to go to, even if I leave my friends behind? So, in my city, there is a very, very prestigious and selective school that goes from grades 7–12. You have to take a challenging test, and I was originally put on the waitlist for the school. Anyways, when school started, after my first day at my old school, I was accepted off the waitlist. I was overjoyed, and I knew my friends would be somewhat mad or sad, but I thought maybe they would be at least partially happy for me. For the most part, I was right.

But some of her other friends had a much more hurtful reaction.

Most of my friends were actually really nice, but two of them were the exact opposite. When I told them, they said that I was super mean for leaving them, that I didn’t deserve my acceptance, and that I was going to hate it. I understand why they would be mad, but they were just so furious at me.

They were confused why I liked the other school more — I was being bullied at my old school, which they apparently didn’t know — and I was slightly confused by the difference in my other friends’ reactions. AITA?

She expected a few hurt feelings, but she didn’t expect outright cruelty.

What did Reddit think?

This student can’t let their jealous friends get in the way of following their dreams!

It would be a shame to let someone else’s negativity get in the way of a wonderful opportunity.

Jealousy is really all this is.

Good friends stick with you and don’t let their own petty feelings get in the way of being supportive.

If your friends can’t grow with you, maybe it’s time to leave them behind.

