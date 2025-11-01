Student Planned To Treat Her Boyfriend To A Budget-Friendly Home Cooked Meal, But Then She Found Out He Had Something More Elaborate In Mind
As much as our individual tastes, what we eat on a daily basis is undoubtedly affected by our own budgets.
On a low income? It’s unlikely you’ll be eating caviar or Wagyu steaks on a regular basis.
But if your income is higher, you might think nothing of indulging in luxury foodstuffs – every once in a while, at least.
But when the broke student in this story offered to cook dinner for her boyfriend, she had her own recipes in mind.
What he demanded, though, was a little different.
AITA for refusing to cook two steaks for my boyfriend?
I am 21 and female, and my boyfriend is 24 and male.
I’m a college student, living alone with a very small budget.
My parents support me, but money gets tights sometimes, and this month I had to use some emergency savings to grocery shop.
He is at my place right now and asked me to cook a pork chop and a steak for him, since I said I was making dinner today.
Since last year I’ve stopped eating red meat because it got too pricey.
My boyfriend has a good paying job, he’s the youngest of two kids and still lives with his mom.
Every time we go out he pays for things, because I usually can’t afford them.
He says it’s okay to eat those two things if he wants to but it feels off to me.
Firstly, every food item I have is pretty much rationed.
Second, I feel like I received an education where this would be very wrong to ask.
I’m the first daughter of a family of seven.
My parents would have – and still would – go crazy if I cooked a pork chop and a steak for myself for one meal.
My boyfriend and I argued about this.
I think he can’t have both because it’s too expensive, he thinks he can because he always pays everything for me.
AITA?
If she is footing the bill for this extreme amount of meat, she absolutely should not be made to at all.
Just because he pays for their outings doesn’t mean she owes him a big plate of expensive meat.
And if he wants to eat that much, he should be paying for it – and cooking it for them both, too.
This person thought he clearly didn’t understand her financials.
While others thought that he should be paying for enough for both of them.
Meanwhile, this person explained that he might simply have a large appetite – but she shouldn’t be paying for it.
Sure, if he is willing to pay for all that meat, it’s no problem for her to cook it when that was the deal from the beginning.
But if her cooking also means her footing the bill, he needs to fit in with her budget, not the other way around.
And he needs to gain a better understanding of her financial challenges while he’s at it.
Guilt tripping her is not okay.
