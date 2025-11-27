Student Stayed Focused While Peers Ignored Instructions, So She Refused To Repeat The Lesson And Let Them Struggle On Their Own

Paying attention in class can feel like a rare skill when others refuse to focus.

One student noticed her classmates goofing off while she stayed engaged.

So when her peers asked her to fill them in on what they missed, she decided to let them face the consequences of their own choices.

AITA for not explaining a task to my friends if they were talking over the teacher who was helping us Basically, we have this class, and the teacher was explaining a task for homework. Person A and B were talking over the teacher, as usual, which they do every week.

But then they expected her to fill in what they missed.

As usual, they expect me to repeat the task after I had already done it twice.

She thinks if they really cared about what was going on, they would have paid attention for themselves.

They claim they don’t understand what to do, despite there being very clear instructions online. The task was explained multiple times in specific detail. AITA for not explaining it again and just ignoring them?

This student shouldn’t have to do more work just because their peers were slacking off.

What did Reddit make of all this?

These students need to learn how to think and act for themselves.

This kind of behavior isn’t just annoying — it’s also distracting.

This student learned another very important lesson that day.

This behavior annoys the teachers just as much as it annoys the students.

If these students really wanted to know what was going on, then they should have listened to the teacher instead of goofing off.

Responsibility is a lesson her classmates will have to learn for themselves.

