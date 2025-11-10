Student Was Forced To Answer To The Wrong First Name, So His Parents Showed Up And Set The Teacher Straight

It’s one thing to set classroom rules, but it’s another to try and rewrite someone’s identity.

When a new teacher insisted that a young student stop using his real name in favor of one she chose, she didn’t realize who she was up against.

His parents were not about to let that slide.

This Is Your Name (Malicious compliance by passive resistance.) Midway through the school year when I was in the second grade, we suddenly got a new teacher. She went around the classroom and asked each of us to stand up and say our names. Now, my name is Fredric because my maternal grandmother was named Frieda, and she passed away a few days after my birth. But neither of my parents wanted to call me Fred, so my nickname became Ric. When asked, I stood up and said my name is Ric.

“WE DO NOT USE NICKNAMES IN MY CLASS! YOUR NAME IS RICHARD!” When I attempted to use my correct name, I was shut down and told there were no exceptions — I was to use the name Richard. To this day, I have no idea why she didn’t look at any paperwork to see my real name, but I simply obeyed her demand and answered to Richard.

A couple of weeks later came PTA night, and my parents went to meet with her. I was told things went wrong the moment she said she was happy to meet Richard’s parents. My mom was a very formidable woman who didn’t suffer fools gladly. My father was a delegate in the teachers’ union, so he had some pull of his own. After that, Ric was just fine, thank you.

