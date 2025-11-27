Student Worked Hard For A Full Scholarship, But Her Relative’s Bitter Comments Pushed Her To Consider Petty Revenge

Hard work doesn’t always get applause, especially from the people who’ve doubted you since day one.

AITA If I send my ex family member a screenshot of my scholarship to school I (24F) had a scholarship to school that covered everything.

But not everyone applauds her success.

I’ve been treated by a certain ex–family member like I’ve never worked a day in my life, when in reality, I’ve worked since I was 17 in high school.

She knows this couldn’t be further from the truth.

This scholarship is geared towards lower-income families and first-gen students. I worked my butt off every summer as a line cook at a diner and during winter break. Even though I had a scholarship from school, I still chose to get a job off campus so I wouldn’t have to ask my mom for grocery money, because my family was financially struggling.

It seems that her relative seeks to tear her down every chance he gets.

I posted a statement on Facebook about how hard I’ve worked, and my ex–family member (65) messaged me saying no one cares about me working — it’s life. He said his daughter worked through school and asked if I thought I was the only one who worked through school.

So now she’s considering ways to really put him in his place.

AITA if I send him a picture of my scholarship with my $13,000 refund from school saying I hope he had fun paying student loans and out-of-state tuition for an associate’s degree for his daughter?

It’s never a good feeling when someone tries to downplay your success.

What did Reddit think?

Truly successful people don’t need anyone else’s approval.

Now is the time to be the bigger person.

This commenter doesn’t think anything good will come from this.

Her family will likely just move on to something else to push her buttons about.

Sure, she could stoop to her relative’s level, but that only would have proven his point.

At the end of the day, she doesn’t need validation from someone who never believed in her.

