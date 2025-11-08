Student Yelled About Boundaries Every Time Her Roommate Walked By, So They Left Her Locked Outside To Teach Her A Lesson

Living in a dorm means learning to coexist with others, but sometimes difficult people make that a challenge.

When one student decided to take her peer’s constant cries for “boundaries” literally, she found the perfect way to make her second-guess everything.

Read on for the full story!

Don’t want me near you? Okay, I’ll let you stay outside while I’m by the door. One girl in my residence really does not like me, and whenever I’m in close vicinity of her, she’ll say very loudly, “BOUNDARIES, DORM A!”

But soon, the opportunity for revenge presented itself.

Previously, she was guesting in another dorm and needed a resident or staff member to open the door. On one occasion, I was sitting by the door and heard her knocking.

The opportunity was too good not to take.

I opened the flap to see who was there, and when I saw her—knowing she would get mad—I walked away, not even notifying others, because it would be considered “breaking the boundary.” She waited out there for two minutes before a staff member opened the door. Revenge was sweet. 🙃

Boundaries may not be the real problem here.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This situation seems to go a bit beyond just normal dislike.

This commenter wasn’t impressed.

When an opportunity for revenge presents itself, sometimes you have to take it.

Setting the wrong kind of boundaries can leave you out in the cold in more ways than one.

Next time, maybe this classmate will learn to play nicer with her peers.

