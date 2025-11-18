Students Abandon Group Project, But Then They Start It Up Again Without Telling One Of The Original Group Members

Imagine being in college and being part of a group project. If your group decided to abandon the project but later started it up again without you, should still get credit for working on the project?

AITA for asking for denying a student the use of my design for his thesis unless I get internship credit for it I (a Mechanical Engineering student) worked on a project during my internship with a group of 2 IT students. The project involved a system using sensors and a Raspberry Pi. My main responsibility was creating the 3D designs and design concepts for the system.

Throughout the project, one of the IT students who came up with the idea often insisted on doing things his way. He rarely accepted my suggestions, especially when it came to the design. I tried to make the interface and system look and function better, but he would usually say his idea was better or that mine “didn’t fit.”

I’ll admit, I was late to two out of five meetings. The first time I gave notice, but the second time I thought I’d make it and didn’t so I didn’t message ahead. He got upset about that and said I wasn’t taking the project seriously enough. Eventually, because of those tensions, we mutually agreed that I would step away from the team and that the project would be abandoned.

I later found out that they completed the project and are using it for thesis using the design I made. I wasn’t acknowledged or credited anywhere for it. I sent a polite email to my supervisor asking what steps I could take to either get credit or address the use of my design without acknowledgment. I didn’t accuse anyone directly I just wanted to know how to handle it professionally. Now, some people are saying I’m overreacting and that since I left the team, I don’t deserve credit anymore. But I feel like, since the design they used was mine, it’s only fair to be recognized for it. AITA.

