Student’s Dad Tried To Use Her College Break For Free Babysitting, So She Said No And Refused To Be Taken Advantage Of

Returning home from college should be a time to relax and reconnect, not to take on more responsibility.

When one college student’s dad asked her to babysit during her short visit home, it felt less like “family time” and more like unpaid labor.

Is she right to set boundaries, or does this make her selfish?

AITA for not wanting to babysit my siblings? I (18F) have just come back home from college for the week and only have four days before I have to go back.

I haven’t seen my mom or my home for two months and want to spend what time I have at my childhood house. My parents are divorced, and my dad has his own kids.

I am visiting him for one day, but he wants me to go in the evening on another day to babysit because he wants to take his girlfriend out for dinner. I technically have nothing to do that night, but it means I have to travel across the city to sit on my own on an evening I could spend with family and friends if I want to.

I love my half-siblings, but I don’t want to be used for my dad’s poor planning. He has now called me selfish for not wanting to “spend time with my family,” even though I’d be alone most of the night because they are very young. Also, as a note, he does have a babysitter but doesn’t want to spend the money. AITA? Especially seeing as I have no concrete plans?

