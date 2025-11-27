Taxpayer Stayed Calm At The Crowded Office, So Karma Took Over When An Entitled Older Woman Tried To Skip The Line

Patience can quickly vanish when people are forced to wait in long government lines.

One tax payer was just trying to get through the ordeal when a pushy woman thought her age gave her a free pass to cut ahead.

By the end of the day, karma showed the woman that her arrogance cost her far more than a few hours of waiting.

Mean elderly lady skips the wrong line. So, a few days ago, I was sorting out some taxes at a busy office with five different sections, each handling a specific type of tax. The place was PACKED with people, and by 2 PM, the waiting line extended all the way outside.

It started off well enough, until the arrival of a very entitled woman.

It was calm and all — until an elderly lady arrived, claiming that she had been there since the morning. She was in a hurry to meet a deadline (we all were, BTW) and decided to skip the line. Out of respect, no one spoke up. Then she began throwing insults and pushing her way through the crowd.

Finally she’s right in front of him, so he just decides to let it happen.

She bumped into me and positioned herself in front of me, saying that she was behind the person standing in front of me. I chose not to argue as I was too tired to engage with her.

She’s definitely not the most pleasant person.

For the next 30 minutes, she continued to nag and complain, saying how young people these days don’t respect their elders because they let her wait in line. NO ONE was willing to sacrifice their place in line for her (BTW, I DID just that by letting her stand in front of me).

But then he realized something.

After some time, her papers fell to the ground. That’s when I noticed she was waiting in the wrong line. I considered telling her, but she deliberately stepped on my foot and pushed me AGAIN, claiming that I was invading her personal space. So I kept my mouth shut. We continued to wait for nearly two hours until finally… HER TURN ARRIVED.

That’s when all you know what broke loose.

The employees refused to process her paperwork, insisting that she needed to go to the correct office. By that time, the office she needed to go to was already out of service. She became furious and began yelling at the employees for not doing their jobs properly. Eventually, security guards had to escort her out. In the end, she wasted her entire day waiting in the summer heat and ended up getting a penalty for missing the deadline. LOL.

Now that’s karma.

In the end, this woman learned the hard way that cutting corners doesn’t always mean getting ahead.

That’s what happens when entitlement meets bureaucracy and good ol’ fashioned karma.

