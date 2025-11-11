Team Lead Likes To Give Advice Even Though She Really Doesn’t Know What She’s Talking About, So One Person On Her Team Intentionally Interrupts Her Workflow

Imagine having a micromanager who loves to be in control but isn’t really an expert and doesn’t have great advice.

Would you learn to live with it, or would you find a way to give them what they want in the most inconvenient way possible?

In this story, one person has a boss like this, and they have come up with a way to give the boss what she wants but in a way she’ll definitely find annoying.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

The micromanager So, my team lead at work is a horrible micromanager. It’s in a way that seems to just be to exude control and be able to provide some sort of demand of her subordinates…. this gets on my nerves for many different reasons.

She shouldn’t be giving advice when she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

This is the only job in our field (social work) she has ever had and she is specialized in a very specific part of this role (nicu social worker). When she attempts to give direction to anything not related to her very specific specialty it is extremely misguided and often incorrect/outdated/inappropriate.

She came up with a way of getting petty revenge.

She has a very busy schedule that involves several meetings throughout the day, attending rounds and covering for call ins etc. My petty revenge comes in the form of calling her at the most inopportune times to give her report on everything I’ve done so far that day.

She finds this very satisfying.

Not asking for any direction… just “this is what I’ve done so far with each of these complex cases in detail, this is what I’ve charted, this is who I’ve contacted, this is what I plan to do next etc”. On days where she has been especially full of helpful directions she gets multiple reports on everything I’ve done that day. It brings me great joy in knowing I’ve disrupted her workflow that little bit.

I can see how annoying someone else would make you feel a little bit better about the times they’ve annoyed you.

