Tech-Savvy Shopper Overheard A Salesman Upselling Another Customer, So He Stepped In To Save Her A Bunch Of Cash

Most people know that when you’re being helped by a salesman, you’re probably being upsold.

It’s just the nature of the business.

When you don’t know a lot about what you’re buying, though, it can be hard to figure out what you actually need vs. what they’re try to sell you.

Too bad we can’t all have a hero in a fellow shopper, like this woman did.

He Doesn’t Work Here Lady So, background on me. I am tech savvy and know my stuff, and I’m in the market for a new laptop, but I’m planning to customise it for the best specs I can get. I can do all this online, but what you can’t do there is get a feel for what you’re buying, so I’m in my local big electronic store checking out different makes.

While browsing, I overhear a woman looking to buy a new laptop for her 13 year old daughter to help with her schoolwork. She has a budget and the salesman is going through different specs while her bored little girl quietly loiters behind her. The guy helping her starts going on about how she needs different things and throwing performance figures out all over the place. He’s pointlessly upselling her in my opinion, but it’s not really my business. “This one’s just a base model, so will struggle with some tasks, but we do have it with an upgraded processor, new out, that will definitely handle what you want”. I’m thinking “Well that’s bull, she’s only doing homework” “The second HDMI port on this model gives it more flexibility”. More flexibility for what? Plugging it into a second TV so you can see Wikipedia better? “The better integrated graphics means you can get 120FPS compared to a normal 60FPS which is better for the eyes when sat there for a long time”. I’m sorry, what?

By the time this sleaze had finished, the poor techphobic woman was looking at a £1200 top of the range laptop, capable of on the going gaming and acting as a mobile media hug. Frankly I’m surprised the guy didn’t try telling her it would keep your coffee warm too. It was more than the £700 budget she said she had, and more than you need to spend on a 10yr old to help her do her homework. But that’s no big problem. The guy can set her up on buy now pay later. And then monthly payments for a years at 19.7% Apr. It’s a steal, he swears. And with that he goes off to the warehouse to get hew new purchase And, well, sod it, let’s make it my business.

I can see the lady is unsure, she doesn’t know what he’s selling her, let alone that he’s selling her more than she wants or needs. And I can see that the money was a bit concerned for her. “Sorry, excuse me ma’am, I couldn’t help but overhear you wanted a new laptop for your daughter?” I said across the top of the display. “Oh, I’m ok, I’m being looked after, thanks” she muttered back with a weak smile. “Yeah, I heard. I don’t work here, but I wanted to say that I think he’s screwing you and you don’t need what he’s selling you.”. She looked puzzled and didn’t say anything. “I’m just browsing myself, but he’s selling you a top of the range media laptop. You said you just wanted it for your daughter for her homework, but with what he’s getting you… well, it’s massively overkill for what you want.” Looking over to where the guy went she said “are you sure?” “Yes ma’am. Look, let me show you” and I went round to her side of the display. “I’m assuming you want it for her to look things up online, write her essays, that sort of thing? I’m guessing you don’t want it to plug into your TV and stream movies? And your not planning to use it to make your own PIXAR films or that she’s going to be gaming for hours?” “No, none of that, just schoolwork”. “Ok, then yeah, he’s trying to rip you off. I’ll show you want you actually need”. And I walked her back down to the mid-tier spec devices.

As I’m showing her the guy comes back, new laptop in hand and I see him stop out the corner of my eye slow up as he approaches. “Hi, I’ve got it here, did you want to follow me to the….” She looked up at him and just went “Oh no, I’m ok, this young man is just helping me right now” and turned back to me. The guy looks me up and down and just goes “but he doesn’t work here, he can’t help you” I just looked at him and said “it’s no worries dude, I’ve got the time and it seemed like she needed some help so she knows what she’s buying” The guy stuttered and tried to cut in and again asked the lady to go to the checkout, and I just cut him off and said he was good to go as were just browsing and we’ll shout him if needed. The guy walked off quickly and I saw him heading across to the checkouts where there were two managers stood talking. And I figured my business was going to be shortly unwelcome, so I quickly told the lady to take a photo of the laptop’s sales label with the details on it and said I’d write down a shop online where she could buy it for 20% off at the moment as they had a sale on.

As the lady said thank you and turned to leave with her daughter, the guy reappeared with one of those managers and as he came down the aisle I just covered the middle so the lady had a headstart and didn’t get collared by the sleaze again, and as I did the manager said “excuse me sir”. I just turned and looked at them and, smiling, I said “oh, we’re all good thanks, just browsing, but as I told your colleague, I’ll give you a shout if I need anything” and slipped the earphones that were hanging round my neck back in, took out my phone and hit play. Not trying to be cool about it, but just being a nuisance as I was still blocking the aisle. I don’t know what laptop the lady ended up getting, and she may have gone back to that store for all I know, but I figured I did my good deed for the year that day.

