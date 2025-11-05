Tech Wizard Tried To Show Her Uncle How To Zoom In When Taking A Picture On His Phone, But Her Condescending Tone Made The Whole Situation Blow Up

Some people mean well when they try to teach others, but the way they go about it can make all the difference.

One tech wizard thought she was being helpful by showing her uncle how to zoom in when taking a picture on his phone, but her tone ended up sparking an argument instead.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for teaching my uncle how to take a pic? My uncle is 45 and, despite having owned an iPhone since 2011, apparently doesn’t know how to zoom in with the camera. I didn’t know this beforehand and just found out tonight that he likes putting his phone two and a half inches from whatever he wants a picture of.

She thought her uncle could use some help, so she chimed in.

I wanted to show him that he doesn’t have to breathe down the neck of anything he wants a picture of, so I tried showing him how to zoom with the camera.

Well, this grown man decides he wants to act like a snarky high schooler, stomps his feet, and just goes, “Ugh, well thanks, SMART***, always gotta prove everyone wrong.”

She thinks it’s pretty rich coming from him.

This stuff is coming from a guy who’ll stand over your shoulder and criticize everything you do before pushing you away to do it himself — all while talking to you like you have a learning disability.

So AITA who wants nothing more than to be right about everything, just for making the simple act of taking a picture ten times easier?

She might have been right about the zoom but wrong about how she went about it.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter didn’t enjoy this iPhone wiz’s tone.

This user also takes issue with their word choices.

If they had been a bit gentler about it, this could have ended a whole lot better.

The joy of aging comes for us all eventually.

Sometimes being “right” isn’t worth making someone else feel small.

