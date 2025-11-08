Teen Drive-Thru Worker Got Hounded By Obnoxious Surfers For “More Sauce,” So He Gave Them Burgers Drenched In Sauce And No Napkins

Fast food workers learn to smile through chaos, but every so often, a rude customer orders with a little too much attitude.

When one teenage employee got fed up with a van full of obnoxious surfers demanding “extra sauce,” he decided to take their request literally.

And the result was rather hilarious.

Keep reading for the full story!

Be nice to drive-through workers In 1985, I was a teenager working at the drive-thru at a fast food restaurant at the beach in SoCal.

Some customers were more difficult than others.

A van with six obnoxious surfer dudes drove up and were being deliberately difficult — rude, screaming, making everything a challenge. They eventually ordered six burgers, yelling “extra sauce!” after every single one.

So he had a lightbulb moment.

I took the order and ran back into the kitchen, telling the grill cook that I was going to make their order myself. If you’ve ever worked in fast food prep, you know the routine — line up the buns, pour a quarter-size drop of sauce on the bun, then add the pickles, lettuce, tomato, burger, bottom bun, and wrap it up.

This time, his approach was very different.

So I put the buns down and covered them in sauce until you couldn’t see them. Pickles — covered in sauce. Tomatoes — covered in sauce. Lettuce — covered in sauce.

He decided to leave off with a little flair.

I did this with every layer, finishing it off by smothering the top bun in more sauce.

Then I coated the burger wrapper in sauce and carefully wrapped it around the burger. I had to triple-bag the burgers because they were dripping and absolutely soggy with Jumbo Jack Sauce.

He couldn’t wait to deliver the burgers to the customer.

The bag felt like it weighed ten extra pounds with all that sauce. I ran back up to the window, took their money, smiled as pleasantly as possible, and handed them their bag. Here’s the sweet part: I did not give them any napkins.

Hopefully these obnoxious surfer dudes learned their lesson.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks the only thing worse than no napkins is too few napkins.

Or maybe just completely unusable napkins.

Maybe when the surfers said “extra sauce” they really meant it.

The surfers ended up getting their wish — just not in the way they imagined.

Karma was delivered dripping wet that day.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.