Teen Refused To Check On Her Dad’s Pregnant Wife After Their Affair Broke Up Her Family, But Her Decision Led To Him Calling Her Cruel And Threatening To Take Away Her Privileges

Forgiveness gets a lot harder when the people who broke your family still expect your help.

So, what would you do if your father asked you to check in on the woman he cheated on your mother with because she’s pregnant and needs someone to look after her?

Would you say yes out of concern? Or would you refuse out of principle?

In the following story, a teen girl finds herself dealing with this very situation and wants no part of helping.

Here’s her story.

AITA because I won’t go to my dad’s house during mom’s custody weeks to check in on his pregnant wife? My dad cheated on my mom with his wife, Lou. They had an affair for four or five years or something crazy like that. Lou was engaged to someone else when she was having the affair with my dad, too, and Lou got pregnant, which is why they told my mom and Lou’s fiancé. They thought Dad was the father of Lou’s kid, but he wasn’t. Lou’s ex didn’t want to be involved in the baby’s life after his life imploded, so my dad adopted Lou’s baby and raised her as his kid.

They were all hurt when they discovered why he wasn’t spending time with them.

Dad already has me (16f) and my brother (19) from his marriage to Mom. We don’t like Dad after everything that happened. He chose her over us a lot during the affair because, at times, he said he’d come to my shows or my brother’s games, but he would miss them. He wasn’t around on weekends to see us either. He covered by saying he was working extra hours now and needed to because things were getting so expensive. Mom believed him, too. It sucked not having him there at the time, and even for our birthdays, he was a no-show those years. It was worse when we found out why.

Unfortunately, the court won’t let her decide where to live.

He didn’t just hurt Mom, but he also abandoned us for someone else. I think the two of them are ****** to do stuff like that, and I called them both that to their faces before, which my dad didn’t like. What I hate the most is that I have to keep going to his house every other week until I turn 18. My mom and brother tried to get custody changed so he could stop going, but it didn’t work, and Mom and I tried a few times, too. Even at 16 they won’t listen to me and accept I don’t want to see dad.

For a time, her dad and Lou considered stopping the battle.

Mom was threatened by a judge with a loss of custody and maybe jail if she didn’t comply and make me go and stay there. Dad was warned of the same thing. My brother tried to push against it once anyway, and Dad called the cops, and it was a whole scene until my brother gave in. It’s ********, honestly. And if I spend all my time doing other stuff, my dad takes my stuff away for a week and tries to ground me. Dad and Lou only considered stopping the fight for custody because my brother and I don’t treat Lou’s kid like a sibling, and I don’t help them with her. I don’t spend any time with the kid, and I’m not polite to Dad or Lou.

Now, her dad wants her to help check in on Lou.

In family therapy, I told them I would never be a family with them, and I was going no contact, like my brother has. That’s mostly background info. The main problem is that Lou has epilepsy, and she’s pregnant, and there have been some issues since she got pregnant this time, and she had to stop working and take it easy, and they have a nurse who checks on her, and Dad calls. But Dad said the nurse doesn’t come often enough for him. He wants me to check on Lou and make sure she’s okay, but I refuse to do it.

He’s very upset that she won’t give in.

On Mom’s time, he can’t make me, but even on his time, I just stay out after school. My dad told me it was dangerous to have nobody checking on her, and I told him I didn’t care and that he was asking the wrong person to care. My dad said I could hate them, but should want them alive and healthy. AITA?

Wow! That doesn’t sound like a fun situation for a teenager.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think she should do.

According to this comment, she should get help from a therapist.

For this person, you don’t put that on a 16-year-old.

This reader suggests she talk to her mother.

Here’s an interesting point.

This is not her responsibility. Technically, she’s still a child, and her father shouldn’t try to put this on her.

